Serie A giants ready to hold direct talks with Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne over a potential move in the summer: Reports

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne will reportedly hold talks with Napoli over a move in the summer transfer window. According to a report from the Daily Mail, the Belgian international will be offered a two-year deal with the Italian outfit (via Tribal Football).
De Bruyne's long stay at the Etihad is set to come to an end this year, with his contract expiring in the summer. So far this campaign, the 33-year-old has played a limited role, making 33 appearances across competitions, bagging six goals and eight assists.
While De Bruyne is said to be happy moving to Napoli, he will take his final decision once he learns about the salary being offered. With the Serie A side, he will still have the chance to compete for top honors.
At the moment, Antonio Conte's team are in the midst of a title race with Inter Milan. They are top of the Italian first division standings, one point ahead of the Nerazzurri.
De Bruyne joined Manchester City in the summer of 2015 for a reported fee of €76 million. He made 419 appearances across competitions for the Cityzens, bagging 108 goals and 177 assists. The midfielder has won the Premier League six times and the UEFA Champions League once, among other honors in Manchester.
Ally McCoist snubs Manchester City as he names next Premier League winner
Pundit Ally McCoist has predicted Arsenal to win the Premier League next season, snubbing Liverpool and Manchester City in the process. The Reds have already been crowned champions this campaign.
Meanwhile, the Gunners are in second place and the Cityzens are fourth with two games remaining this year. Making predictions for the Premier League next season, McCoist told talkSPORT (via Metro):
"I think Arsenal will win the Premier League next season. As long as they sign a couple of players – one being an out-and-out centre forward, there’s no reason why Arsenal can’t go and kick on again. I look at Manchester City; they’re bouncing back from that horrendous run they went on mid-season."
"Liverpool will take a lot of confidence from holding onto Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk and there’s no doubt they’ll go and strengthen in the summer."
Manchester City are still competing for the Champions League spots, with the likes of Aston Villa, Chelsea, and Nottingham Forest still in the mix as well. The top five teams in the Premier League will qualify for Europe's highest club competition next year.