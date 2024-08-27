"We will miss you", "Thank you for your service" - Manchester United fans react as club reportedly agree €30m deal for sale of star

Manchester United fans have reacted as the club have reportedly agreed on a €30 million deal to sell Scott McTominay to Napoli. The 27-year-old has been linked with a move to the Serie A club for a while now.

The Red Devils have agreed on a €30 million package plus sell-on clause deal with Napoli for Scott McTominay. They have authorized him to travel for medical tests and contract signing, as per transfer expert @FabrizioRomano on X.

Fans flooded social media with posts sharing their thoughts on Scott McTominay's potential departure from Old Trafford. While some fans thanked the Manchester United graduate for his contributions to the club, some wished him luck in the future. Here are some reactions on X:

"We will miss you Scotty ❤️"

"Mctominaids. Thank you for your service"

"Thanks for everything Scotty, always gave everything for the badge❤️🥹 go smash it in Italy," chimed in another fan.

"You have no idea how happy i am for him"

"We’ll miss you Scott! I wish you all the best"

"It will be hard to see him in a jersey other than ManUtd but wishing him good luck." posted another.

"You take good care of McSauce now, he's played a vital role when it came to a bunch of games last season, he can do the same for you. Good Luck Scotty Lad!"

"This hurts. McTominay gave everything on the pitch. Academy lad who represented the club very well. The move makes sense for all parties. Happy for him that he is going to a good club. Will play under one of the best managers around. Well deserved move."

Scott McTominay, who started his senior career at Old Trafford in 2017, has recorded 29 goals and eight assists in 255 appearances for Manchester United. The academy graduate also won the 2023–24 FA Cup and the 2022–23 EFL Cup with the Red Devils.

Manchester United reportedly closing in to sign Manuel Ugarte with Scott McTominay's potential departure

Manchester United are closing in on a permanent deal to sign Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). This comes after agreed terms with Napoli for Scott McTominay, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Romano reported that if Scott McTominay's potential transfer to Napoli is confirmed, the Red Devils will proceed to bring in Manuel Ugarte. The Uruguayan star is reportedly only keen on making a move to Old Trafford and is willing to travel.

Manuel Ugarte, who joined PSG from Sporting CP in 2023, provided three assists in 37 appearances across competiitons last season. He helped them win the Ligue 1 title, the Coupe de France, and the Trophée des Champions.

