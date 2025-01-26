"We will try to evaluate the opportunities" - Napoli confirm talks with Manchester United

Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna has confirmed that they are in talks with Manchester United to potentially sign Alejandro Garnacho this January. They also have their eyes on Karim Adeyemi as they look to replace Khvicha Kvarataskhelia.

Kvaratskhelia, who was a key player for Napoli, joined Paris Saint-Germain earlier this month. They are now looking for replacements and have been heavily linked with Garnacho. As per Football Transfers, the Italian side have already seen two bids worth €45 million and €55 million getting rejected.

Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna recently said about their interest in Garnacho:

"[Karim] Adeyemi and [Alejandro] Garnacho are two names that interest us, that we like. They are not the only ones. We will try to evaluate the opportunities. We certainly will not pay prices outside the market."

Trending

As per the aforementioned report, Garnacho has already agreed on personal terms with Napoli. However, the Italian side are still short of Manchester United's asking price by around €10 million.

A potential move to Gli Azzurri will see Garnacho reunite with Scott McTominay, who joined the Italian side last summer. The two shared the pitch 62 times with the Red Devils, combining for three goals.

Chelsea are also interested in signing Garnacho. The owners of the Argentine's Lead3rs agency, Carlos Cameiro and Quique de Lucas Martinez, attended the Blues' clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers last week.

Ruben Amorim opens up about Alejandro Garnacho after Manchester United's Europa League win

Alejandro Garnacho has largely fallen out of favor under head coach Ruben Amorim, leading to speculation about his future. He was left out of the squad for the Manchester Derby in December and has started just seven games across competitions under the Portuguese. One of those starts came against Rangers in the UEFA Europa League on January 23.

Garnacho played the entire game as Manchester United won 2-1. He completed 3/6 dribbles, completed 27/32 passes, including one key pass, and won 6/12 duels. After the game, Ruben Amorim spoke about Garnacho's future, saying (via Goal):

"No, I’m focused on the games and he’s here, he’s a player for Manchester United. He was really important for us today and let’s see in the next days. I think he’s improving in every aspect of the game, he was better today playing inside, also outside, changing positions, he’s improving the recovering position.

"You can see it until 90 mins he’s always there recovering and helping, sometimes showing some frustration and that is good because he wants more. I think he has potential to be so much better in every situation in the game. What I can say is he understood what I was trying to do, was really clear, I just want to help them but in the end it’s them that do the job."

After coming through Manchester United's academy, Garnacho has recorded 23 goals and 14 assists in 119 senior games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback