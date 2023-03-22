What did Didier Deschamps say about Griezmann reported disappointment on Kylian Mbappe becoming France captain? French coach’s response revealed

France head coach Didier Deschamps has reacted to his decision to name PSG star Kylian Mbappe as captain of the national team ahead of senior players such as Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud.

The decision, announced on Tuesday (March 21), comes after longtime captain Hugo Lloris retired from international football in January.

However, the decision to name Mbappe as Lloris' successor hasn't really gone down well with many, who thought that the likes of Griezmann would take up the armband. It has also been widely reported that the decision has upset the Atletico Madrid forward.

GOAL @goal Kylian Mbappe is officially France's new captain Kylian Mbappe is officially France's new captain 🇫🇷 https://t.co/Tede8CEygN

Griezmann - who has made 117 appearances for France - has been named the vice-captain.

Speaking on his decision, Deschamps said (via Fox Sports):

"It will be Kylian Mbappé and Antoine Griezmann will be the vice-captain. Kylian ticks all the boxes to take on this responsibility, given what he does and will continue to do on the field."

He continued:

"And because he's a unifying link between the youngest, the not-so-young and the oldest players. That's why I made this choice, but it's not to the detriment of Antoine, because Antoine will also have an important responsibility."

Deschamps also revealed that he spoke with the 32-year-old forward before making his decision public. He said that the Atletico Madrid star "has always been a very important player" and still has a huge role to play for Les Bleus.

He said:

"He knew very well that he had the potential to be it (captain). I spoke with him, but despite it all giving it to him, Kylian is not taking it away from Antoine."

He continued:

"Antoine, he has something additional as well, he has always been a very important player. I have always kept my confidence in him during much more difficult periods for him. Antoine, with what he does on the pitch, he is a key pillar in the sense of being the motor. He was and he will remain so in the future."

Deschamps reportedly organized a PlayStation session to ensure Griezmann and Mbappe were on the same page about the decision.

Robert Pires questions Didier Deschamps' choice of naming Kylian Mbappe as France's captain over Antoine Griezmann

Arsenal legend Robert Pieres believes that Antoine Griezmann should have been named the new France captain instead of Kylian Mbappe.

He highlighted Griezmann's longivity for Les Bleus as a reason why he is more suited for the role.

He said:

“A logical choice? Honestly, no. Considering his longevity, what he’s done down the years, I was expecting it to be Griezmann."

He continued:

"Antoine is Didier’s stalwart, the one with the most caps in a row. It’s a lack of respect towards Antoine. Although I must stress I have nothing against Kylian."

Atletico Universe @atletiuniverse



“A logical choice? Honestly, no. Considering his longevity, what he’s done down the years, I was expecting it to be Griezmann. It’s a lack of respect towards Antoine.”



“We must not forget what… 🎙️| Robert Pìrès (France legend) speaks on Kylian Mbappé being named France captain:“A logical choice? Honestly, no. Considering his longevity, what he’s done down the years, I was expecting it to be Griezmann. It’s a lack of respect towards Antoine.”“We must not forget what… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 🎙️| Robert Pìrès (France legend) speaks on Kylian Mbappé being named France captain:“A logical choice? Honestly, no. Considering his longevity, what he’s done down the years, I was expecting it to be Griezmann. It’s a lack of respect towards Antoine.”“We must not forget what… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/51FPZ25zsi

France will take on the Netherlands and Ireland in the coming days as part of their Euro 2024 qualification campaign.

Poll : Who deserves to be named France captain? Kylian Mbappe Antoine Griezmann 0 votes