"What he did was inappropriate" - UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin slams Luis Rubiales' behaviour at the Women's World Cup final

Following a long-drawn silence, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has finally commented on the Luis Rubiales controversy, slamming the RFEF president for his actions.

UEFA's director of relations, Thierry Favre, was seen attending the assembly where Luis Rubiales made his infamous speech, denying any wrongdoing in the kiss-gate scandal. Regardless, Favre failed to convey the organisation's sentiments about the matter after the meeting.

Ten days after Rubiales inexplicably planted a kiss on Jennifer Hermoso's lips during Spain's World Cup celebrations, a UEFA personnel has finally come out to share their views on the controversy.

In an interview with French media outlet L'Équipe, Aleksander Ceferin stated (source: Diario AS):

"His case is in the hands of FIFA's disciplinary body. Any comment I could make would sound like pressure. I just have to say that it saddens me that an event like this overshadows the victory of the Spanish team. We should change things."

"Today I met with Laura McAllister (UEFA Vice President) to find ways to change the way we behave. We must do more."

He went on to publically condemn Luis Rubiales' actions, saying:

"Of course, what he did was inappropriate. We all know it. I hope he knows he was inappropriate."

Nevertheless, the Slovenian diplomat seemed uncertain about imposing a suspension on his disgraced acquaintance, stating:

"He is suspended from all his duties everywhere. It is not necessary to suspend it twice."

Interestingly, Luis Rubiales is an integral part of UEFA, serving as one of six of their enlisted vice presidents. The former Spanish defender is also the chairman of UEFA's Club Licensing Committee as well as the deputy chairman of their Marketing Advisory Committee.

Several notable celebrities have come out to speak against Luis Rubiales and his actions

The RFEF president has successfully tarnished his legacy in the beautiful sport through his unethical actions and his failure to take responsibility for them.

Consequently, the footballing fraternity has taken a stand against Rubiales, with the likes of Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, Alexia Putellas, Hector Bellerin, Borja Iglesias and Sergi Roberto issuing statements, among others.

A few football veterans even took a dig at UEFA for not criticizing their employee's actions, with Ian Wright, Ada Hegerberg and Casey Stoney speaking out against their silence.