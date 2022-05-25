"What we should do is" - Jose Enrique offers solution to Liverpool with midfield target set to join Real Madrid

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique thinks there is one way the Reds can respond to midfield target Aurelien Tchouameni's decision to join Real Madrid.

Jurgen Klopp has identified midfield as a position that needs strengthening this summer and AS Monaco's Tchouameni was thought to be a top target. There were suggestions that Liverpool are leading the race for the 22-year-old.

It then emerged that both the Reds and Real Madrid have an agreement in place with Tchouameni. Los Blancos reportedly stepped up their interest in the France international after their top target snubbed them in favor of staying at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

It now appears Tchouameni has opted for Real Madrid as his preferred destination ahead of the summer. Carlo Ancelotti's side are tipped to acquire the midfielder's services from Monaco for €80 million.

The news will prove to be a huge blow to the Reds, who were hopeful of landing him. Enrique, though, does not want his former employers to dwell on the setback and has offered a potential solution to them.

Enrique has urged Liverpool to strike a deal for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham. The former Reds left-back feels the Anfield outfit will not have to worry about the midfield position for years to come if they sign the 18-year-old. He wrote on Twitter:

"What we should do is go all [out] for Bellingham. [He] is 18 and is top class and we [will] stop worrying about the midfield for many years to come."

Bellingham has made 44 appearances across all competitions for Borussia Dortmund this season. He scored six goals and provided 14 assists in the process.

Can Liverpool sign Bellingham after losing Tchouameni to Real Madrid?

Bellingham has been a key player for Borussia Dortmund since he joined them from Birmingham City for £22.5 million in 2020. He has scored 10 goals and provided 18 assists from 90 matches in all competitions for the German giants.

The England international's performances for Borussia Dortmund have seen him attract interest from the Premier League. Liverpool have often been linked with a move for the midfielder.

It remains to be seen if the Reds will turn to Bellingham, with Tchouameni now tipped to join Real Madrid. However, the teenager will not be an easy target to get even if they step up their interest in him.

Borussia Dortmund are likely to be reluctant to let another star player leave this summer, having already sanctioned a move for Erling Haaland. Manchester City have already reached an agreement to sign the Norwegian ahead of the 2022-23 season.

