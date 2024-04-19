"When you lose one game, it doesn’t mean you lost everything" - Granit Xhaka sends classy message to Arsenal amid incredible Leverkusen season

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Granit Xhaka has sent out an inspiring message to Arsenal, his former club, following their exit from the UEFA Champions League.

The former Gunners captain said that the team and the club deserve to win trophies, adding that while they're as close to winning the Premier League as they were last year, small details will ultimately decide their fate.

He stated (via SPORTbible):

"I think it was 10 or 11 games unbeaten. When you lose one game, it doesn't mean you lost everything already."

Xhaka, who won two FA Cups with Arsenal, stated that he's still in touch with the players and also watches the team play regularly.

While Arsenal have had a rollercoaster of a season so far, Xhaka's Bayer Leverkusen have had the kind of season authors pen novels about. In his first season at the club, the Swiss international helped the Die Werkself to their maiden Bundesliga title.

Their dominance is only accentuated by the fact that they're unbeaten this year so far and won the league with five games still to play, ending Bayern Munich's dominance. The German side also qualified for the semi-finals of the Europa League after beating West Ham United by a 3-1 aggregate.

How have Arsenal performed this year despite Champions League loss to Bayern Munich?

Arsenal defeated Manchester City in October last year

Their loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League and a 0-2 defeat to Liverpool in the 3rd round of the FA Cup means that the Gunners' only hope of getting silverware this season relies on the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta's men came astonishingly close to lifting the PL trophy last season. However, they couldn't capitalise on the games at the end of the season despite leading the table for a major chunk of the campaign.

This time around as well, Arsenal were in a good position until November, but now find themselves two points adrift of the top spot.

The Gunners will be hoping to return to winning ways in their game upcoming league against Wolves on Sunday, April 21. As for runaway leaders Manchester City, who too witnessed heartbreak at the hands of Real Madrid, they'll shift their attention to the semi-final of the FA Cup as they play against Chelsea on April 20.

The Cityzens will return to Premier League action on April 26 when they travel to the Falmer Stadium to take on Brighton and Hove Albion.

