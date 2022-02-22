"Who doesn’t need a player of his quality?" - Michael Thomas encourages Liverpool's pursuit of PSG's Kylian Mbappe

Former Liverpool midfielder Michael Thomas believes the Reds would be delighted to have Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe in their team.

Mbappe has less than five months remaining on his current contract with Mauricio Pochettino's side. The Frenchman is yet to agree a new deal with the Parisians and there have been suggestions that he could leave the club on a free transfer in the summer.

Many have tipped La Liga giants Real Madrid to acquire the 23-year-old's services from PSG ahead of the 2022-23 season. However, Mbappe is having second thoughts about joining Los Blancos, according to reports.

Liverpool have reportedly emerged as an 'interesting' option for the France international ahead of the summer. Thomas has now encouraged his former employers to pursue a move for Mbappe. He told CaughtOffside:

“Liverpool should always be looking to attract the best players in the world. Do Liverpool need him? Yes! Who doesn’t need a player of his quality? Wherever Mbappe chooses to go, any club will be ecstatic to have him and that’s no different for Liverpool.”

Mbappe joined PSG on an initial loan deal from AS Monaco in the summer of 2017. The Parisians then made the move permanent for a fee in the region of €180m the following year.

The 23-year-old forward has since then been a key player for the Ligue 1 giants. He has scored 154 goals and provided 77 assists in just 204 appearances across all competitions for the side.

Mbappe, though, could soon be on his way out of the Parc de Princes. As his contract with the Paris outfit nears an end, it remains to be seen where his future lies.

Liverpool unlikely destination for PSG's Kylian Mbappe

While there have been suggestions that Kylian Mbappe is reconsidering a move to Real Madrid, Anfield remains an unlikely destination for him. Los Blancos are still expected to sign the Frenchman if he leaves PSG, according to Catalonian newspaper Sport [via CaughtOffside].

Transfer market insider Dean Jones has also been surprised to see the Reds linked with a move for Mbappe. He is of the view that the 23-year-old is keen to move to the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season.

Real Madrid are determined to sign Mbappe on a free transfer in the summer. The Parisians, though, are reportedly yet to give up hope of being able to retain his services beyond this season.

