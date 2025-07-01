“Whoever doesn’t want to stay, goodbye” - Lautaro Martinez reacts furiously as Inter crash out of Club World Cup after 2-0 loss to Fluminense

Inter Milan skipper Lautaro Martinez has issued a warning to his teammates following their 2-0 defeat to Fluminense in the FIFA Club World Cup Round of 16. The Nerazzurri went behind in the 3rd minute to a German Cano strike.

The Italian giants failed to get back into the game, before Hercules' goal in the third minute of second-half injury time confirmed a win for Fluminense. Inter Milan have subsequently exited the FIFA Club World Cup and have now finished the season without silverware.

Speaking after the game, as cited by journalist Daniele Mari, Martinez insisted that players who don't want to stay with the Nerazzurri can leave.

“I don’t want to lose. Now I want to say one thing: here, you have to want to stay. Understand? Because here we fight for objectives. The message is clear: those who want to stay, stay; those who want to leave, can leave," said Martinez.

He continued:

"Here we do everything we can, and I’ve seen many things I haven’t liked. I’m the captain and I want to keep staying at the top. The message is clear. Whoever doesn’t want to stay, goodbye.”

The Italian giants also lost the Champions League final 5-0 to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), and finished second behind Napoli in Serie A. Fluminense, meanwhile, will face Al-Hilal in the FIFA Club World Cup quarterfinal on Friday, July 4, at the Camping World Stadium.

Have Inter won the FIFA Club World Cup before?

Inter won the tournament in 2010

Inter Milan won the FIFA Club World Cup in 2010, which remains their only win so far. The Serie A giants secured a 3-0 win over Congolese club TP Mazembe in the final at the Zayed Sports City Stadium.

The Nerazzurri took the lead in the 13th minute through Goran Pandev, before Samuel Eto'o doubled the score four minutes later. Jonathan Biabiany got on the scoresheet in the 85th title to complete a memorable outing for his team.

The Club World Cup win marked a golden period in the Italian side's history, as they were coming off an impressive treble in the 2009/10 season. Inter won the league, the Champions League, and the Coppa Italia under Jose Mourinho that season.

The Nerazzurri have won the league twice since that fabled triumph, but have failed in their pursuit of the Champions League. The Italian giants were among the favourites for the trophy this year, but were undone by a fabulous PSG side.

