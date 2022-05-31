"Why would you?" - Former Ajax star explains why Jurrien Timber will not say no to Manchester United

Former Ajax midfielder Marciano Vink believes De Godenzonen defender Jurrien Timber will struggle to turn down Manchester United if they come calling this summer.

Erik ten Hag has left Ajax to take the reins at Manchester United ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Red Devils are willing to back the Dutchman in the transfer window as they prepare for life under him.

The 52-year-old has reportedly idenfitied defence as an area that needs strengthening this summer. He is keen to take Timber, who he worked with at Ajax, to Old Trafford to bolster his options in the department.

Manchester United are said to be 'seriously interested' in signing the Netherlands international this summer. Meanwhile, Timber is also reportedly 'warm' on the idea of joining the Premier League giants.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Jurrien Timber to Man Utd Jurrien Timber to Man Utd 👀⏳ https://t.co/6PEK0fkbqQ

Providing his thoughts on the lines, Vink suggested that Timber would be a good addition for the Red Devils. The former Ajax midfielder also dismissed claims that the centre-back is too young for the Premier League. He told Ajax Life [via Voetbal Primeur]:

Article continues below ad

"I don't feel like going behind the crowd and saying he's way too young to go to the Premier League. Timber is definitely an option for Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, I think, just like Antony. When Manchester United come, you will not say: I will stay at Ajax for another year. Why would you?"

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



More to follow - as Man United will decide next steps on centre backs soon. Manchester United discussed Jurrien Timber again internally in the last 48h. Timber’s name [alongside Pau Torres] was also mentioned in the first meeting between Man Utd and ten Hag, days ago.More to follow - as Man United will decide next steps on centre backs soon. Manchester United discussed Jurrien Timber again internally in the last 48h. Timber’s name [alongside Pau Torres] was also mentioned in the first meeting between Man Utd and ten Hag, days ago. 🔴🇳🇱 #MUFCMore to follow - as Man United will decide next steps on centre backs soon.

It now remains to be seen if Ten Hag's side will step up their efforts to sign Timber, who has a contract with Ajax until 2024.

Article continues below ad

Vink heaps praise on Manchester United target Timber

Vink feels Timber has established himself as a linchpin in Ajax's defence. The former Eredivise star has also been impressed with the 20-year-old's consistency. He said:

"That boy is indispensable at the back for Ajax. Timber has shown this season that he is always top-notch when it comes down to it. There is not a moment when I said: That was really bad [from Timber]. He has reached a constant, high level."

The central defender made 43 appearances across all competitions for Ajax in the recently-concluded season. He scored three goals and provided two assists in the process and helped the Amsterdam outfit win the Eredvisie title.

It is worth noting that Timber can also operate as a right-back. His versatility makes him an attractive option for the Red Devils.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far