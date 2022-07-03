"Will always leave the doors open" - Club president reveals PSG superstar Neymar could return to former club

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar is slated to leave the Parc des Princes, according to numerous reports that seem to place the star's future in Paris in doubt.

Several clubs have already placed the Brazil international on their radar. Chelsea already have a former PSG star openly reaching out to Neymar, pushing for a move to Stamford Bridge. The star is also reportedly interested in a move to Barcelona.

However, the former Blaugrana star has been invited to return to his boyhood club in Brazil, with Santos president Andres Rueda indicating interest in Neymar. Speaking about the winger's situation in Paris in an interview (via Goal), the Santos president explained:

"I speak to Neymar's dad on a recurring basis, we exchange ideas and it is part of our daily life. With this opportunity and what is happening with him at PSG, Santos will always leave the doors open and dream. Santos would like to have Neymar at home.

"When he left he said he would come back one day. We talked, we know it's difficult but it's a dream we have. We talk and my obligation is to at least try."

It has certainly been a dream for fans of the Brazilian giants to see their showboating youngster return to the club after a remarkable career in Europe. While there is no certainty that Neymar is currently prepared to leave European football behind, it wouldn't be surprising to see him finish his career at Santos.

Neymar has activated a renewal clause at PSG: Reports

Although many rumors about the star winger's exit have been convincing, Neymar seems to be very intent on remaining with the Parisians for the foreseeable future. The French giants may have had intentions of selling him, but rather than push for a move, the star has chosen to automatically extend his contract.

According to reports from L'Equipe (via Marca), the star is said to have triggered an automatic clause in his contract, which has extended his stay at PSG until 2027. Clubs like Chelsea, Barcelona, and Santos have shown interest in Neymar, but he looks intent on fighting for his spot in Paris instead.

If the Parisians are serious about selling him, the renewal clause may not affect too much. All things regarded, Neymar's future remains in the air, but will be decided in this transfer window.

