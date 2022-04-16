"Will end sooner or later" - Antonio Cassano claims Real Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti were really lucky against Chelsea and PSG

Former Real Madrid star Antonio Cassano has claimed that manager Carlo Ancelotti's side relied on luck against Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Speaking to Bobo TV (via The Daily Mail), Cassano noted that his former club played badly, with the manager relying on luck:

"Real Madrid played badly against Chelsea and PSG, he [Ancelotti] was really, really lucky. But luck will end sooner or later."

The Madridistas had to put on a strong performance in the reverse fixture to win 3-2 on aggregate against PSG after being 1-0 down in the Round of 16 first leg. Karim Benzema was the hero of the story, with the clinical striker posting a hat-trick against the French side.

In the quarter-finals against Chelsea, Benzema showed up with another hat-trick to put Madrid ahead in the first leg, which ended 3-1. The second leg saw Los Blancos falter dramatically, with the Blues eventually winning the game 3-2. However, it was Real Madrid who won the tie 5-4 on aggregate.

CFC-Blues ⭐️⭐️ @CFCBlues_com



That was one of our best performances under Tuchel. Everyone gave 100% and played out of their skin. Rudiger gets my MOTM. He was phenomenal all game. Gutted to go out, but extremely proud of this club and them players nonetheless #CFC FT: Real Madrid 2-3 Chelsea (5-4)That was one of our best performances under Tuchel. Everyone gave 100% and played out of their skin. Rudiger gets my MOTM. He was phenomenal all game. Gutted to go out, but extremely proud of this club and them players nonetheless FT: Real Madrid 2-3 Chelsea (5-4)That was one of our best performances under Tuchel. Everyone gave 100% and played out of their skin. Rudiger gets my MOTM. He was phenomenal all game. Gutted to go out, but extremely proud of this club and them players nonetheless 💙 #CFC https://t.co/BoYLuJYJUV

The former striker also slammed Ancelotti for not developing players and said:

"Real Madrid don't play well in La Liga. Barcelona had a bad start, but now it's a different story. Ancelotti makes players feel well but I can't remember one who developed under him."

Madrid are currently first in La Liga, with 72 points from 31 games. Barcelona currently sit below them in second place with a 12-point difference between the two sides. The Madridistas will have to face Sevilla this weekend while a clash against Manchester City in the Champions League looms.

Real Madrid, Chelsea in the race for Aurelien Tchouameni's signature: Reports

With the Blues potentially needing reinforcements in central midfield, the west London outfit are reportedly interested in Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni. Although Thomas Tuchel's side look most likely to swoop in for the 22-year-old with a bid, other clubs remain in on the chase.

However, Los Blancos have reportedly agreed to terms with the young star and a potential move to the Santiago Bernabeu seems to be in place. Nothing is set in stone yet, as neither party have announced any official news. Other clubs, including Manchester United, also have their eyes on the star.

Tchouameni has been a consistent force in the middle of the park for Monaco, having started 28 Ligue 1 games for the side this season.

