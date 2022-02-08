Xavi tactically schools Simeone as dominant Barcelona blitz Atletico Madrid

For the first time this season, Barcelona have won back-to-back matches in La Liga. The Blaugrana have been very inconsistent this season but they were in full flow against Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

Not only did they dominate Diego Simeone’s side, but also coasted to an impressive 4-2 victory against the Rojiblancos. It was a statement win for Xavi’s side in a game where debutants Adama Traore and Ferran Torres both impressed at the Camp Nou.

It was also a demonstration of the newfound character of the team after they came back from a goal down to record such an important victory against their arch-rivals.

Barcelona break into top four

The Blaugrana have spent many weeks languishing in mid-table and were tipped by a few to miss out on Champions League qualification due to their faltering form.

However, Sunday’s victory over Atletico has propelled them back into the top-four places. Xavi’s side currently sit in fourth place, just two points behind third-placed Real Betis, who have played one game more.

There are still a lot of matches to be played, which means Barcelona could climb further up the table. They may be out of the title race, as they currently trail Real Madrid by a whopping 15 points, but finishing second is still possible.

Barcelona’s biggest problem has been their inability to be consistent, but if they continue to play like they did against Atletico, then an upturn in fortunes wouldn’t be far-fetched.

Xavi tactically schools Simeone

There was a little war of words between Xavi and Simeone’s before Sunday’s big game in La Liga. Both managers seemed to disagree on style, which led to some veiled digs in their pre-match press conferences.

In the end, though, Xavi won the bragging rights after his side completely dominated and beat Atletico. The game was largely one-sided until Daniel Alves’ sending off.

“With eleven we attacked very well and with ten we were supportive and we didn’t suffer too much,” Xavi noted afterwards, as quoted by Marca.

“We needed a game like this, a victory against a great team and playing well. We matched their intensity and we were better, I think it can be a turning point.

“It’s a great victory, but we have to keep working. We have to be very humble, now we can’t slow down.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Atletico may have won the title last season by playing conservative football but it’s just not working this time. The performance and result only point to the fact that Simeone was tactically schooled by Xavi on Sunday.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava