“Yamal is a genius at 17” - Barcelona boss Hansi Flick heaps praises on Lamine Yamal ahead of Inter Milan UCL clash 

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has heaped praise on Lamine Yamal ahead of their UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg against Inter Milan on Tuesday (May 6). The tactician hailed the 17-year-old as a genius as preparations for the showdown in Italy continue.

At just 17, Lamine Yamal is already one of the most exciting players to watch in world football and it's no coincidence that he's getting a lot of attention at the moment.

The winger dominated newspaper headlines with his electric performance in Barcelona's 3-3 draw with Inter Milan in the first led of their Champions League semi-final clash last week. Yamal bagged an incredible solo goal in that encounter.

As the two clubs prepare to meet again in the second leg at the Giuseppe Meazza on Tuesday, all eyes are on the Spanish wonderkid as fans anticipate another magical performance from him.

Speaking to the press ahead of the highly anticipated fixture, Hansi Flick boldly described the 17-year-old as a genius.

"I’ve been here for eight months now, I’m already familiar, Lamine is a genius at 17, he’s incredible, but for me, it’s all about the team. I want the players to be at the highest level," the tactician said (via Barca Universal).

Lamine Yamal has played 50 games for Barcelona across all competitions so far this season. He's recorded 15 goals and 24 assists to his name in those games, including five goals and four assists in 12 Champions League outings. It remains to be seen if he adds to those numbers against Inter Milan on Tuesday.

What is next for Lamine Yamal and Hansi Flick's Barcelona after Inter Milan clash?

The clash with Inter Milan on Tuesday is very important for Hansi Flick's side. After playing out a draw in the first leg, they now have to win in Italy by any margin to book a spot in the final and keep their hopes of winning the treble alive.

After the game in Milan, Barcelona have another huge fixture coming up at the weekend as Real Madrid prepare to pay them a visit in La Liga on Sunday. A victory would virtually ensure the 2024-25 La Liga crown for Barca, but a defeat could put the title in considerable jeopardy.

Hansi Flick has already won the Supercopa de Espana and the Copa del Rey in his first season in Catalonia. He now needs to win the Champions League and La Liga to become the third manager in the club's history to win the treble in their first term after Pep Guardiola (2009) and Luis Enrique (2015) achieved the feat.

