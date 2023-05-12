“Yes, I’ve thought about that” – Christophe Galtier opens up on how PSG could line up with Lionel Messi against Ajaccio

Christophe Galtier has confirmed that Lionel Messi will start for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) against Ajaccio in Ligue 1 on Saturday (May 13).

The Argentina icon is available for selection after the club cut short his two-week suspension for taking an unsanctioned trip to Saudi Arabia. Messi apologised for his actions in a public video on May 5.

It's believed that the player and the club reached a secret accord behind the scenes to cancel the suspension in exchange for a public apology. As a result, the 35-year-old will be in contention to play against Ajaccio this weekend.

Galtier was asked at his latest pre-match press conference if Messi will start against Ajaccio. He responded (via Get French Football News):

"I spoke to Leo Messi on Tuesday to see what mindset he was in. He was very calm. I thought he was very motivated to play and determined to win another trophy. Yes, he will start tomorrow."

When asked if he has contemplated a formation change to fit the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner in his starting XI, Galtier said:

"Yes, I’ve thought about that. We’ve worked on two formations, and one of them involves three attackers."

One option could be to field a front three with Kylian Mbappe, Hugo Ekitike and Messi. Neymar is, of course, sidelined with a season-ending ankle injury. Ekitike did not score or assist in PSG's 3-1 league win over Troyes on May 7, but his performance was praised by Galtier.

The French tactician could, hence, reward him with a start against L'ours. For Messi, these could be his final few games in a PSG shirt. He's yet to renew his contract, which expires at the end of the season.

Carlos Tevez unhappy with PSG's treatment of Lionel Messi after Saudi trip saga

Carlos Tevez has slammed Paris Saint-Germain for allegedly asking Lionel Messi to apologise publicly for taking an unsanctioned trip to Saudi Arabia.

'El Apache', who shared the pitch 47 times with the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner for Argentina, told TyC Sports (via Mirror):

"Messi makes us all humble. If you told me, being world champion, that I had to go and apologise for going on a trip when I had a day free, I would go back to Rosario and stay there drinking. You'd have to apologise to me, but Messi, the truth is, he puts the club first."

Messi's time at the Parc des Princes could be coming to a bitter end. Apart from the now-overturned two-week suspension, he was booed by PSG fans last month, as he's yet to renew his contract.

