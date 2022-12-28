"You can give me a striker" - When Kevin De Bruyne picked who he would like to play with between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel messi 

The Manchester City star has picked Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo over Argentina superstar Lionel Messi as the player he would like to play with.

When quizzed over who the Belgian playmaker would pick between Ronaldo and Messi to play in the same team, De Bruyne picked the 37-year-old former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker.

The Manchester City midfielder said:

"I would probably say Ronaldo because he’s more of a typical striker. Messi is still more of a playmaker. I am a playmaker, you can give me a striker.’’

De Bruyne's decision may surprise some, as Messi is often considered one of the greatest playmakers in the game's history and has been a prolific goal-scorer thus far.

However, Ronaldo is better known for his goalscoring prowess and has scored over 700 club goals for Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is also the highest international goal scorer ever, with 118 goals in his glorious Portugal career.

Despite his preference for Ronaldo, De Bruyne clarified that he is happy to play with either player.

It's interesting to consider how De Bruyne will fare with either Ronaldo or Messi as teammates. Both players are known for their brilliance and have proven themselves dominant. However, De Bruyne's playmaking ability will likely complement either player's style and allow them to thrive on the pitch.

Ronaldo playing for the same team as Kevin de Bruyne could have become a reality had the Portuguese international completed his rumored transfer to Manchester City in 2021.

Instead, he made a romantic return to his former club Manchester United, where he was the club's highest goal scorer in the 2021-22 season.

Napoli youngster Khvicha Kvaratskhelia believes it is hard to compare Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi before picking the Portuguese international as his inspiration

Napoli's 21-year-old forward has said that former Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo was his inspiration during his younger days, and he admires the 37-year-old a lot.

The Georgia national team player also believes that it is hard to compare Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as they have dominated world football for more than a decade, together with the intense rivalry between the two.

Speaking about his boyhood inspiration, the Napoli forward said:

“It’s hard to compare Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, but I appreciate Cristiano Ronaldo a lot. He was my childhood idol and my inspiration."

While Lionel Messi is yet to return to France to resume his training sessions with the rest of the PSG squad after Argentina's World Cup win, Ronaldo is still looking for a suitable club to join during the winter transfer window after his eventful Manchester United exit.

