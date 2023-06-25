“You can’t write him off because he’s not the height you expect” - Ex-Manchester United star hits back at Lisandro Martinez’s critics

Former Manchester United defender Daley Blind has told critics of Lisandro Martinez that they are wrong to right him off because of his height.

Martinez arrived at Old Trafford last summer from Ajax for £56.7 million but many had doubts regarding his height. The Argentine defender is 5 foot 9 and there were several question marks if this would be problematic in the Premier League.

However, the 25-year-old was a huge success in his debut season at Manchester United. He forged a formidable partnership with Raphael Varane at the heart of Erik ten Hag's defense. The defender made 45 appearances across competitions, helping his side keep 20 clean sheets.

Blind, who played for the Red Devils between 2014 and 2018, has praised Martinez while hitting out at his doubters. He said (via UtdPlug):

“Martinez is a great centre-back. He is so aggressive, he’s really good with his feet, he’s really good at tackling, you can’t write him off just because he’s not the height you expect him to be.”

The Argentine has come up against some of the English top flight's top attackers. He impressed against Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic. Blind added:

"I think he showed that he is capable of everything in the Premier League.”

Martinez's season ended in early April when he suffered a metatarsal fracture. His absence was felt with Manchester United suffering consecutive league defeats to West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion. Ten Hag's side also lost 2-1 in the FA Cup final to Manchester City.

However, Martinez is back undergoing individual training ahead of pre-season. He posted a tweet confirming his return which has enthused fans.

Roy Keane backed Manchester United target Mason Mount amid online criticism

Mount has been in Manchester United's sights.

Manchester United have pursued Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount at the start of the summer transfer window to no avail.

The Red Devils' latest £55 million offer reportedly fell short of the Blues' £65 million asking price but it remains on the table. The 24-year-old is keen on a move to Old Trafford and he may have a United legend backing the move.

Roy Keane defended Mount in 2020 when he received criticism on social media. He spoke highly of the England international (via Manchester Evening News):

“This boy (Mount) I really like him, he’s got so much going for him. He always steps to the next level. He scores goals, assists, see a pass, I like everything about him."

Mount hasn't always received the most glowing of verdicts from fans on social media. However, Keane hit back at the Chelsea attacker's critics:

“Apparently there are critics on social media, I don’t follow social media thank god but I really like the look of this kid."

Mount had been one of the Blues' most important players before this past season. He bagged 13 goals and 16 assists in 53 matches across competitions in the 2021-22 campaign.

However, he struggled at Stamford Bridge last season, managing just three goals and six assists in 35 games across competitions. He has one year left on his contract which is why Ten Hag's side have found his club's valuation as unjustifiable.

