Nicolas Anelka advises Kylian Mbappe to join Manchester City, Chelsea or Liverpool 

Former Chelsea striker Nicolas Anelka has advised his countryman Kylian Mbappe to move to a bigger club if he wants to emulate Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Kylian Mbappe currently plays for Paris Saint-Germain and is widely regarded as one of the best players in the world.

The 22-year-old is tipped as a potential future Ballon d'Or winner, but Anelka believes his chances of achieving that feat will be best served by a move away from the French league.

Speaking to The Athletic, Anelka said:

"If you want the biggest accolades, you will have to move from PSG at some point."

"Whatever you will do in Paris will be good but somebody will always say, ‘Well, you did great for PSG but it was only in France. The best leagues are in England and Spain, so you didn’t compete with the best players in the best league'."

"You will have to decide. If you want to win the Ballon d’Or, which is what you should be looking at to echo Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, you will have to compete with the best."

"You can’t say you compete with the best all the time when you are at PSG. The French league is not easy, don’t get me wrong, but I think the toughest league is in England."

"So, if you want to be one of the best, then do what you do in Paris but with Chelsea or United or Arsenal or City or Liverpool. Or go to Spain to Madrid or Barcelona. Or maybe Italy."

"Then we can speak about a more global impact."

Kylian Mbappe had a tournament to forget at the ongoing European Championship as hot favourites France crashed out in the round of 16.

Mbappe bore the brunt of the criticism due to his struggles throughout the tournament, which was compounded by him missing a crucial spotkick against Switzerland.

Which clubs are interested in Kylian Mbappe?

Kylian Mbappe will be out of contract in 2022

Kylian Mbappe has found himself the subject of never-ending speculation ever since he burst onto the scene as a fleet-footed teenager.

Real Madrid have been continuously linked with the World Cup winner, while some Premier League sides have also been mentioned.

Kylian Mbappe himself has stated his admiration for Real Madrid on several occasions in the past, although no concrete bid has yet been made.

The former Monaco man has just one year left on his current deal with the French giants, meaning the club must agree new terms with him soon or risk losing him nothing next season.

