"Not just a big lump" - Former Liverpool star Glen Johnson wades in on the Virgil van Dijk and Manchester United legend Nemanja Vidic comparisons

Former Liverpool man Glen Johnson has chimed in on the raging comparisons between Virgil van Dijk and Manchester United legend Nemanja Vidic. Highlighting each defender’s strengths and weaknesses, Johnson has explained why he considers Van Dijk one of the best defenders in Premier League history.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher recently brewed controversy by calling Van Dijk a “miles better” defender than Manchester United icon Vidic. He also claimed that the Serbian was all over the place against Fernando Torres.

Rio Ferdinand, Vidic’s former center-back partner at Manchester United, has since responded, stating that Vidic’s struggles against Torres, who only scored thrice in 15 games against him, are a “myth.”

Johnson has now put his two cents into the conversation, calling Van Dijk more complete than the former Manchester United center-back. Speaking to Betfred, Johnson said:

“On his day, it’s hard to claim that many defenders are, or were, better than Virgil. [Nemanja] Vidić was a top defender, but he was more of an out-and-out defender. He wasn’t brilliant on the ball, but he could win it back for fun and just play it to his teammates who were better at distributing the ball. That’s what he was good at.

“Virgil is completely different. He makes defending look so easy as he’s always in the right position. He’s not just a big lump, he’s super composed and really good with his feet. On top of that, he’s an excellent defender and I don’t believe there have been many defenders in the Premier League era who have been better than Virgil. He’s definitely one of the best centre-backs of all time.”

Vidic spent eight years at Manchester United between 2006 and 2014, winning five Premier League titles and one Champions League trophy, amongst other honors. Van Dijk, too, has been sensational for Liverpool, bagging one Premier League title and one Champions League trophy since moving from Southampton in 2018.

Liverpool reportedly pull out of race to sign Jude Bellingham

According to the Guardian, Liverpool are no longer pursuing Borussia Dortmund star and long-time target Jude Bellingham. The Reds reportedly do not have the financial means to complete the transfer this summer.

It has been reported that Borussia Dortmund want a whopping £135 million plus add-ons for their prized possession. The upfront fee, alongside the player’s wages and agents’ commissions, have made the deal financially infeasible for Liverpool. The club’s owners believe that the funds would be better utilized elsewhere.

Real Madrid, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), and Manchester City are still believed to be interested in the 19-year-old midfielder.

