Omonia Nicosia vs FC Flora prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League Qualifiers 2021-22

The UEFA Europa League is back in action with a set of qualifiers this week as Omonia Nicosia take on FC Flora on Thursday. The two teams will be intent on European qualification this year and will need to step up in this game.

FC Flora did not win the league last season and will want to take it up a notch this year. The Estonian side can pack a punch on its day and will need to put its best foot forward this week.

Omonia Nicosia, on the other hand, are a dominant force in their league and will want to replicate their form in Europe. The Cypriot outfit was brushed aside by Dinamo Zagreb last week and will want to bounce back in this fixture.

Omonia Nicosia vs FC Flora Head-to-Head

Omonia Nicosia have never played an official fixture against FC Flora and will be intent on making their mark in this fixture. The Cypriot giants are in impressive form at the moment and will want to step up in this match.

FC Flora do not have much experience against strong opponents and will need to be at their best in this game. Both teams failed to make it to the UEFA Champions League and cannot afford to lose this game.

Omonia Nicosia form guide: W-L-L-W-W

FC Flora form guide: D-L-L-W-W

Omonia Nicosia vs FC Flora Team News

Omonia Nicosia need to win this game

Omonia Nicosia

Ernest Asante is currently recovering from an injury to his cruciate ligament and has been ruled out of this fixture. Omonia Nicosia have made a few additions to their squad and will need to field their best team this week.

Injured: Ernest Asante

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

FC Flora have a strong squad. Image Source: Transfermarkt

FC Flora

Mark Anders Lepik is currently recovering from a long-term injury and will be excluded from the squad. FC Flora are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this game.

Injured: Mark Anders Lepik

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Omonia Nicosia vs FC Flora Predicted XI

Omonia Nicosia Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Fabiano; Tomas Hubocan, Paris Psaltis, Adam Lang, Jan Lecjaks; Shehu Abdullahi, Jordi Gomez; Eric Bautheac, Fotios Paopoulis, Michal Duris; Marko Scepovic

Flora Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Matvei Igonen; Michael Lilander, Henrik Purg, Marten Kuusk, Marco Lukka; Martin Miller, Markus Soomets; Konstantin Vassiljev, Henrik Ojamaa, Sergei Zenjov; Rauno Sappinen

Omonia Nicosia vs FC Flora Prediction

Omonia Nicosia were not at their best against Dinamo Zagreb and will have to make the most of their opportunity in the Europa League. The home side did show flashes of brilliance last week and will need to be more clinical in this match.

FC Flora have also been inconsistent over the past month and have a few problems to solve ahead of this fixture. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to share the spoils this week.

Prediction: Omonia Nicosia 1-1 FC Flora

