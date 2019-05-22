One player who might leave each champion of Europe's top five leagues

The champions of Europe's Top 5 leagues may have to let go off some of their talented players this summer.

With just the finals of the European tournaments left, this season has almost come to an end. The summer transfer window is already open in a few countries and by the end of this month, we could start getting more transfer deals finalized in preparation for the upcoming season.

This season has been a wonderful one in terms of both competitive spirit and entertainment factor. While Manchester City and Liverpool were involved in a title-race that extended until the final day of the Premier League, Bayern Munich just scraped past Borussia Dortmund to win yet another Bundesliga title. However, Barcelona, PSG, and Juventus won their individual league titles comfortably.

Europe's Top 5 Leagues have produced a number of talented players in this season as well. While a few proven performers extended their good form, a lot of good footballers emerged into the limelight after this season. Hence, there would be a lot of transfer activity this summer considering a few European giants are on the road to resurrection.

Accordingly, the champions of Europe's top 5 leagues could also lose out on a few players this summer. Here is a list comprising one player from each of the winners of Europe's top 5 leagues this season.

#1 Paris Saint-Germain - Thomas Meunier

The Belgian could move out of the French capital this summer.

The Belgian displayed fine performances in his right-back position with his country at the World Cup which was held last year. However, the 27-year-old has made less impact with his performances for PSG this season.

Meunier's game-time has decreased in the last twelve months, and in most cases, he has lost his position in the squad to Dani Alves. Hence, the talented full-back is expected to leave the Frech giants in the summer with Manchester United likely to be his next destination.

Once again Meunier has mentioned the possibility to moving to United... #mufc https://t.co/QzmujYhekJ — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) May 21, 2019

1 / 3 NEXT