Opinion: Top 5 forwards in the Premier League right now

Harsh Pillai
ANALYST
Feature
287   //    24 Apr 2019, 10:58 IST

The fact that he is yet to reach his full potential and still is the top scorer excites me tremendously as an Arsenal fan.
As we enter the business end of the season, the race for the Golden Boot and the Playmaker Award is tougher than ever. Currently, it's a three-way tie between Mohamed Salah, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Sergio Aguero for the EPL Golden Boot 2019, as all the three have bagged 19 goals until now. Sadio Mane is second with 18 goals to his name, followed by Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling; both having scored 17 times this term.

On the other hand, Eden Hazard leads the way for the EPL Playmaker Award 2019, an award introduced since last year, the first winner being Kevin De Bruyne, for registering 15 assists last season. However, the injury concerns have surrounded him for a while and hence, his national teammate Eden Hazard leads the line for the highest assist provider with 13 assists, followed by Christian Eriksen and Ryan Fraser, who have 12 assists respectively.

The race for the title, the race for the top four, the race for the Golden Boot and the race for the Playmaker Award are all running hot right now. There's no team or player willing to give up on the chase, which makes the competition only more interesting. So, without further ado, let's take a look at who are the best forwards in the Premier League right now, taking into consideration their efficiency, impacts, consistency, and completeness.

#5 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Mohamed Salah will be looking to give Liverpool everything he's got at this crucial point.
Mohamed Salah will be looking to give Liverpool everything he's got at this crucial point.

It had been a while since he last scored, and his performances started to go downhill since the start of this season. As usual, criticisms surrounded Salah throughout the season, and he was a subject to various trolls for his diving instincts and lousy misses. However, the Egyptian has replied to his critics in style, and Salah has regained his form just when his team needed it the most.

Despite having a "poor" season, Mohamed Salah has equalled Aubameyang and Aguero's tally of 19 goals, with the latter supposedly having the best season of his life with Manchester City. It's true that Mohamed Salah did not turn up for his team in the starting months of the 2018-19 season, but in Liverpool's last 5 games, the 26-year-old has had a hand in 4 goals.

With 19 goals and 7 assists in 35 EPL appearances, Mohamed Salah grabs the 5th spot on my article. With Liverpool being two points ahead of Man City, the fact that they have played a game more than Pep's side worries the Liverpool fans for sure. Klopp would expect his strikers to give it all until the very last minute of the season, especially Salah, as every single point counts.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Manchester City Raheem Sterling Eden Hazard Pep Guardiola Golden Boot Football Top 5/Top 10
