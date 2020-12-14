Orlando Pirates vs Chippa United prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2020-21

The South African Premier Soccer League is back in action this week as Chippa United take on Orlando Pirates at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday. Orlando Pirates have not been at their best in recent weeks and will need to win this game.

Chippa United are currently in 13th place in the South African Premier Division and are dangerously close to the relegation zone at the moment. The away side has managed only five points from six games so far and needs to step up to the plate this week.

Orlando Pirates are currently in fourth place in the South African Premier Soccer League and have been held to consecutive draws over the past week. The Buccaneers did edge Bloemfontein Celtic to a 2-1 victory over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

☠ Zinnbauer Caps Off Year in Style

Orlando Pirates vs Chippa United Head-to-Head

Orlando Pirates have an excellent record against Chippa United and have won 10 games out of a total of 14 matches played between the two teams. Chippa United have managed only three victories against Orlando Pirates and need to improve this week.

The previous meeting between the two teams earlier this year ended in a hard-fought 2-1 victory for Orlando Pirates. The Bucs have a strong squad and will want to ensure a positive result in this game.

Orlando Pirates form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: D-D-W-W-D

Chippa United form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: L-D-L-W-L

Orlando Pirates vs Chippa United Team News

Frank Mhango is back for Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates will have to account for a few injuries going into this game. Bongani Sam is currently injured and has been sidelined this week. Frank Mhango and Thembinkonsi Lorch have returned to the squad and are likely to feature in this game.

Injured: Bongani Sam

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Chippa United need to be at their best. Image Source: Soccer Laduma

Chippa United

Chippa United have a fully-fit squad going into this game and cannot afford to slip up against Orlando Pirates. Mduduzi Raymond Sibeko was sent off against Baroka last week and is suspended for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Mduduzi Raymond Sibeko

Orlando Pirates vs Chippa United Predicted XI

Orlando Pirates Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Richard Ofori; Innocent Maela, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Ntsikelelo Nyauza, Wayde Jooste; Ben Motshwari, Thabang Monare; Maliele Vincent Pule, Terrence Dzvukamanja, Frank Mhango; Thembinkosi Lorch

Chippa United Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mlungisi Mazibuko; Riaan Hanamub, Isaac Nhlapo, Sandile Mthethwa, Nyiko Mobbie; Maloisane Mokhele, Luvuyo Phewa, George Tumiso Mogakwe, Peter Ramasimong Maloisane; Augustine Chidi Kwem, Thokozani Sekotlong

Orlando Pirates vs Chippa United Prediction

Orlando Pirates have a strong squad and will need to put their recent slump behind them in this game. The Bucs have lost ground in the league and need all three points from this fixture.

Chippa United are capable of pulling off an upset and are set to employ a low block this week. Orlando Pirates have an excellent side, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Orlando Pirates 3-1 Chippa United

