Paris Saint-Germain reject Atletico Madrid's €15 million bid for Edinson Cavani

Cavani is keen to move but time is running out for the Uruguayan

Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain have today rejected a second formal offer from Atletico Madrid, worth €15 million for Edinson Cavani, reports L'Equipe.

The Uruguayan striker is on top of Diego Simeone's wishlist and the manager has been pushing his club to get the deal done. PSG are aware of Cavani's willingness to quit the club this month are ready to accept an offer that meets their asking fee.

Cavani also linked with Manchester United and Chelsea

The La Liga side had earlier offered €10 million for the 32-year-old forward which was instantly rejected. Since then Manchester United and Chelsea have been linked with a move for the former Napoli striker but no formal bids have been made.

L'Equipe understands Cavani prefers a move to Wanda Metropolitano Stadium and is not drawn by Premier League's fame and money. However, with only 3 days remaining in the January transfer window, Atletico Madrid will have to substantially increase their offer if they want to sign Cavani this month.

Sources close to the player are confident of him joining Atletico Madrid before the end of January transfer window. There is a growing belief that Cavani will join the Los Colchoneros as the player's agent is currently in Spain laying down the final details of this high-profile transfer.

Cavani has been with PSG for more than 6 seasons now and has become their all-time record goalscorer. However, injuries have curtailed his 2019-20 season and the 32-year-old has struggled for minutes

Mauro Icardi's arrival from Inter Milan has pushed Cavani further down the pecking order with a January move looking increasing likely. It seems only a matter of time before the two clubs find an agreement and let Edinson Cavani, one of the greatest goal scorer of our generation go out on the pitch and score a bucket load of goals.

