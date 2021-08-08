Parma vs Inter Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Club friendlies 2021 

Inter Milan continue their preparations for the new season with a friendly game against familiar rivals Parma on Sunday at the Stadio Ennio Tardini.

The reigning Serie A champions beat Crotone 6-0 in their last match and will hope to carry on with that momentum

However, the side have lost their prolific striker Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea, as the Belgian's transfer is set to be made official.

He's the second marquee player to leave the club this summer after Achraf Hakimi moved to Paris Saint-Germain in June.

The side that romped to their first league title in 10 years is slowly being torn apart, but these friendly games are giving new manager Simone Inzaghi the opportunity to work out his tactics and formations.

Parma vs Inter Milan Head-To-Head

There have been 26 clashes between the sides in the past, with Inter Milan winning 14 times, more than twice the number of their defeats to Parma (6).

Parma Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L

Inter Milan Form Guide (all competitions): D-W

Parma vs Inter Milan Team News

Parma

Giacomi Marconi is raring to make a start as the youngster is working hard in training.

Parma also recently announced the signing of Pasquale Schiatarella from Benevento, although he will not likely make his debut as he hasn't been presented yet.

Juraj Kucka has joined Championship side Watford on loan.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Inter Milan

With Romelu Lukaku on his way to Chelsea, he's won't play any part here. But young striker Andrea Pinamonti may keep his place after netting against Crotone in the last match.

Christian Eriksen, who tragically collapsed with a cardiac arrest during Euro 2020, came to see his teammates and start preparations for his return. But it's still a long road ahead.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Romelu Lukaku, Christian Eriksen

Parma vs Inter Milan Predicted XI

Parma (4-4-2): Gianluigi Buffon; Simon Sohm, Botond Balogh, Lautaro Valenti, Riccardo Gagliolo; Alberto Grassi, Gaston Brugman, Juan Brunetta, Stanko Juric; Andrian Benedyczak, Daniele Iacoponi.

Inter Milan (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic; Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Aleksandr Kolarov; Matteo Darmian, Radja Nainggolan, Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Federico Dimarco; Andrea Pinamonti, Eddie Salcedo.

Parma vs Inter Milan Prediction

Parma have caused Inter Milan a few problems in the league in the last few years but are not expected to put on a challenge in a friendly like this.

The reigning champions have more quality and experience and should easily navigate their way to another resounding victory.

Prediction: Parma 0-3 Inter Milan

