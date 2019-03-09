×
Pep Guardiola 'agrees' to join Juventus on a 4-year deal, Juve interested in Barcelona £134 mn midfielder target and more Serie A news: 9 March 2019

Diartano Christian
ANALYST
Rumors
10.94K   //    09 Mar 2019, 16:00 IST

AFC Bournemouth v Manchester City - Premier League
AFC Bournemouth v Manchester City - Premier League

Manchester City manager verbally agrees to join Juventus

Massimiliano Allegri has faced an uncertain future since his team lost 2-0 to Atletico Madrid at Champions League round of 16. Several names including former Juventus manager Antonio Conte has touted to become the 51-year-old's replacement.

However, a shock report now states that Pep Guardiola has 'verbally' agreed to join the Italian giant on a 4-year-deal. Manchester City has been investigated by UEFA over Financial Fair Play breach and could face Champions League ban as well as transfer restriction.

The Old lady could become Pep's quick escape route if City are deemed guilty by the governing body. Juventus are on the brink of another Serie A triumph and are likely to play next season's European competition.

The Spaniard has long been known as one of the best coaches in world football. He guided City to Premier League triumph last season and, many praise him for his attacking philosophy.

Juventus identify Saul Niguez as a potential addition

The Old Lady are interested in signing Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez, according to a report. The Spaniard has been an undisputable starter for the Spanish giant at just 24 years old and regarded as one of the best in his position.


Saul has been one of Barcelona's top target. His release clause stands at eye-watering £134 million and, Juventus would consider him as a luxury signing. The Italian giant currently have a plethora of midfielders such as Emre Can, and Miralem Pjanic. Hence, the Spanish midfielder is not a priority for the Old Lady.

AC Milan reject 3 offers for Alessio Romagnoli

AC Milan have dismissed 3 proposals for captain Alessio Romagnoli, according to a report from Italy. The report states that Chelsea, Juventus, and Manchester United have all made offers for the defender but, Milan have rejected them all.

The 24-year-old has been outstanding recently and has kept 4 clean sheets in his last 5 matches. Milan are in pole position to cement Champions League place next season. Hence, an early exit is not likely for the Italian centre-back.

Mandzukic set for a contract renewal

Football Italia states that Mario Mandzukic has agreed to extend his stay at Juventus until 2021. The Croatian will earn as much as €4.5 million for the next 2 seasons plus a performance-based bonus from the Italian giant.

The 32-year-old has been an influential figure for the Old Lady since he joined from Atletico in 2015. This season Mandzukic has scored 8 league goals and provided 5 assists for his team.



