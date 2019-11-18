Pep Guardiola's agent responds to reports linking the Manchester City manager to Bayern Munich return

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 18 Nov 2019, 19:43 IST SHARE

Manchester City v Aston Villa - Premier League

Pep Guardiola's agent Josep Maria Orobitg has responded to rumours linking the Spaniard with a move back to Bayern Munich, stating that nobody has contacted him about the future of the Manchester City manager.

Orobitg claims Guardiola is happy at Manchester City amid links to Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich are currently on the lookout for a new permanent manager after they relieved Niko Kovac of his duties following their embarrassing 5-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt earlier this month.

While Hansi Flick has been appointed as their caretaker manager since then, Guardiola remains one of the primary candidates to take charge of the Bundesliga champions.

The former Barcelona manager was in charge of the Bavarians for three years (between 2013 and 2016) and led them to three consecutive Bundesliga titles as well as two German Cups.

Liverpool FC v Manchester City - Premier League

Speaking to Goal and Spox, Orobitg has insisted that nobody has contacted him for the services of Guardiola, whom he maintains is happy at the Etihad.

He said,

"In football, nothing is certain. I spoke with Pep last Wednesday, and everything is the same: He feels good at Manchester City and also in the city of Manchester, and he has a contract until June 30, 2021."

Advertisement

He added,

"Nobody but the press contacted me about the future Pep."

Manchester City are expected to challenge for the Premier League title once again this season but have recently fallen nine points behind Liverpool, who currently sit at the summit of the English top-flight.