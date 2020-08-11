Perth Glory vs Western United prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2019-20

The A-League returns to the fold tomorrow with an early kick-off as the Perth Glory takes on Western United in a clash that could potentially determine both sides' top-six fortunes this season. Both sides are in the fold in an intriguing top-six race in the A-League table and will need a victory tomorrow to bolster their chances.

The Perth Glory is in a relatively better position and is currently in fifth place in the A-League table. The home side suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat to Melbourne Victory last week and has plenty of work to do to pick up three points tomorrow.

Western United is in the seventh place in A-League table but has placed two games less than most other teams in the top six and can potentially recover lost ground over the next few days. A victory against the Perth Glory would see Western United climb above Adelaide United in the A-League table.

Perth Glory vs Western United Head-to-Head

Perth Glory has played only one game against the youngest side in the A-League in the past. The Glory ruined the party at the GMBHA stadium by securing an equaliser against Western United earlier in the season and will hope to go a step further tomorrow.

Western United has been surprisingly efficient this season and has been in excellent form in recent weeks. The Perth Glory will have a task on its hands to keep Western United's potent attack quiet tomorrow.

Perth Glory form guide in the A-League: W-L-L-W-L

Western United form guide in the A-League: W-W-W-L-W

Advertisement

Also Read: Serie A 2019/20: Team of the season

Perth Glory vs Western United Team News

The Perth Glory will hope to get back to winning ways tomorrow

Perth Glory

The Perth Glory has not been at its best in recent weeks and will have to solve a few defensive issues ahead of this game. Star striker Kristian Popovic returned to the side against Melbourne Victory and will hope that he can replicate his reverse-fixture heroics with a goal tomorrow.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Ivan Franjic

Suspended: None

Western United has been in excellent form

Western United

Western United has fielded similar lineups and is unlikely to change what has been a moderately successful formula in the recent past. The A-League's newest team will be without Brendan Hamill, Ivan Vujica, and James Delianov going into this crucial fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Brendan Hamill, Ivan Vujica, James Delianov

Suspended: None

Perth Glory vs Western United Predicted XI

Perth Glory Predicted XI (5-3-2): Liam Reddy; James Meredith, Alexander Grant, Osama Malik, Jacob Tratt, Dane Ingham; Jake Brimmer, Juande, Neil Kilkenny; Bruno Fornaroli, Kristian Popovic

Western United Predicted XI (3-4-3): Filip Kurto; Tomislav Uskok, Andrew Durante, Tomoki Imai; Connor Pain, Steven Lustica, Sebastian Pasquali, Josh Risdon; Alessandro Diamanti, Max Burgess, Besart Berisha

Perth Glory vs Western United Prediction

Western United has one of the most formidable attacking lineups in the A-League and has scored an incredible 18 goals in its last 5 fixtures. Alessandro Diamanti has thrived in a relatively free role in the Western United and will be the chief threat for the Perth Glory going into this fixture.

The Perth Glory slumped to a miserable 4-0 defeat to a struggling Melbourne Victory side last week and will find it difficult to bounce back against a strong Western United side. While the likes of Kristian Popovic and Bruno Fornaroli may get on to the scoresheet, Western United's superior attacking prowess may well tip the scales in the away side's favour in this game.

Prediction: Perth Glory 1-3 Western United

Also Read: Premier League 2019/20: Team of the season