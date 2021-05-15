Pirlo and Juventus on thin ice as top-four hopes hinge on Inter Milan showdown

The level of decline Juventus have undergone this season is highlighted by their struggle to even break into the top-four of the Serie A. Having won nine successive league titles before the start of the 2020/21 season, very few expected the Bianconeri to fall to such an extent.

Andrea Pirlo was supposed to be the man to take the team to the next level. Juventus fans wanted to see a highly competitive team that played beautiful football and challenge for titles, both domestically and in Europe.

However, not only has the team lost its competitive edge, but the football on display has also often been stale and unattractive.

Juventus’ biggest game of the season

On Saturday, Juventus will welcome champions Inter Milan in a game that could salvage their season or send them into a crisis. Fresh off being crowned Scudetto winners, Inter have little pressure on them coming into this match. Juventus, though, have everything to lose.

The Bianconeri currently occupy fifth place in the Serie A table and are trailing Napoli, AC Milan and Atalanta in the race for a top-four finish.

With just two matches remaining in the Italian topflight, any more slip-ups by Juventus could end their chances of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

Juventus also need their rivals to drop points to sneak into the top four, but that won’t even matter if they fail to win against Inter on Saturday.

Pirlo on thin ice

Juventus were impressive in their last game against Sassuolo, but that doesn’t exonerate Pirlo from the pressure of a dissatisfied fanbase. The Bianconeri haven’t won consecutive matches in almost two months and that puts their manager in a very difficult position going into the game against Inter.

“Watching the last few matches, we got into difficulties due to the negligence of individuals, and for this, I'm sorry, because at Juve, you won't allow yourself to make a mistake,” Pirlo said, as quoted by Juventus.com.

“There have been many moments in the season in which we have not been fully concentrated. Now let's think about recovering energy and then we'll see how to face Inter. We are alive, it won't be easy, but we will fight to the end," Pirlo added.

The club may have denied reports that Pirlo will be sacked at the end of the season. However, it is unlikely that the former midfielder will still be around if Juventus fail to qualify for the Champions League. Pirlo is on thin ice and he knows it.