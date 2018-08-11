Premier League 2018/19: 6 new signings to watch out for

The Premier League is back again!

The World Cup fever is well and truly over and all football fans over the world are switching their attention towards the 2018-2019 season of the English Premier League.

The highly anticipated Premier League is finally here as Jose Mourinho's Manchester United side picked up the first three points of the campaign with a narrow 2-1 victory against a spirited Leicester team.

Most teams have heavily invested in their squads in a bid to improve upon their last season's performances where Manchester City dominated the division. The Citizens themselves have added 2016 PFA player of the year in Riyad Mahrez, in their quest to continue the domination of the Premier League under Spanish coach, Pep Guardiola.

Arsenal welcome reigning champions Manchester City to the Emirates on Sunday, 12th August and this definitely is the most high profile match of the weekend. It will be a Premier League debut for new Arsenal manager Unai Emery as he looks to begin his career on a decent note.

Here we look at 6 summer signings that are highly anticipated by the fans:

#6 Max Meyer (Crystal Palace)

Max Meyer during Crystal Palace unveiling

Max Meyer emerged as an exciting young talent at German side Schalke 04 as he made his senior debut at the age of 18, straightaway making an impact on proceedings with an assist.

The German youngster was scouted by top European clubs and had been linked to several top European sides since leaving his parent club at the end of last season after his contract expiry. Since making his debut, he has gone on to become one of the key figures for the German club, having already amassed 192 senior appearances.

After months of speculation, the German International finally signed for Crystal Palace on a free transfer. The Eagles were extremely lucky to have captured the services of a highly rated midfielder without paying a single penny.

Despite starting his career as an attacking midfielder, Meyer has switched to a more deeper role in recent seasons; a move that has allowed him to affect matches both with and without the ball.

Meyer will bring a degree of calmness to the Palace midfield, injecting the much-needed speed of thought that could help them in creating more goal scoring opportunities for the likes of Christian Benteke.

