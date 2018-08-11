Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Premier League 2018/19: 6 new signings to watch out for

Cyrill Mwala Jr.
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
931   //    11 Aug 2018, 21:51 IST

Manchester United v Leicester City - Premier League
The Premier League is back again!

The World Cup fever is well and truly over and all football fans over the world are switching their attention towards the 2018-2019 season of the English Premier League.

The highly anticipated Premier League is finally here as Jose Mourinho's Manchester United side picked up the first three points of the campaign with a narrow 2-1 victory against a spirited Leicester team.

Most teams have heavily invested in their squads in a bid to improve upon their last season's performances where Manchester City dominated the division. The Citizens themselves have added 2016 PFA player of the year in Riyad Mahrez, in their quest to continue the domination of the Premier League under Spanish coach, Pep Guardiola.

Arsenal welcome reigning champions Manchester City to the Emirates on Sunday, 12th August and this definitely is the most high profile match of the weekend. It will be a Premier League debut for new Arsenal manager Unai Emery as he looks to begin his career on a decent note.

Here we look at 6 summer signings that are highly anticipated by the fans:

#6 Max Meyer (Crystal Palace)

MAx
Max Meyer during Crystal Palace unveiling

Max Meyer emerged as an exciting young talent at German side Schalke 04 as he made his senior debut at the age of 18, straightaway making an impact on proceedings with an assist.

The German youngster was scouted by top European clubs and had been linked to several top European sides since leaving his parent club at the end of last season after his contract expiry. Since making his debut, he has gone on to become one of the key figures for the German club, having already amassed 192 senior appearances.

After months of speculation, the German International finally signed for Crystal Palace on a free transfer. The Eagles were extremely lucky to have captured the services of a highly rated midfielder without paying a single penny.

Despite starting his career as an attacking midfielder, Meyer has switched to a more deeper role in recent seasons; a move that has allowed him to affect matches both with and without the ball.

Meyer will bring a degree of calmness to the Palace midfield, injecting the much-needed speed of thought that could help them in creating more goal scoring opportunities for the likes of Christian Benteke.

1 / 6 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester United Jorge Luiz Frello Filho(Jorginho) Alisson Becker Jurgen Klopp Jose Mourinho Football Top 5/Top 10
Cyrill Mwala Jr.
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Passionate football fan.
Ranking the Premier League big 6 based on their summer...
RELATED STORY
Transfer Window: 10 Best Deadline Day Signings In Premier...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 most expensive Premier League signings this summer
RELATED STORY
5 World Cup-inspired signings who flopped in the Premier...
RELATED STORY
6 Premier League clubs and their transfer activities this...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League 2018/19: 7 best goalkeepers for...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool: Every opening-day fixture of the last decade
RELATED STORY
Top 5 signings in the Premier League so far
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Predicted Final Standings
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Five Predictions for the New Season 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us