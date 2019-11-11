Premier League 2019-20: 3 reasons behind Liverpool's resounding win over Manchester City

Liverpool players celebrate their second goal.

Liverpool defeated Manchester City 3-1 in a crucial Premier League match last night at Anfield. With that victory, Liverpool have now opened up an eight point lead over second placed Leicester City. They also lead defending champions by nine points and the deficit might prove to be too big for City to overcome.

It was Liverpool’s 11th victory in 12 league matches this season in the league and they now have 34 points going into the international break. Fabinho, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane scored for Liverpool, whereas Bernardo Silva scored for City. Guardiola's men had more possession and managed to win more corners than Liverpool but the Reds were too clinical in their approach and found their way to score the vital goals.

We would now take a look at the reasons behind Liverpool’s resounding win:=.

#1 Accurate long passing and crossing by Liverpool

Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool’s passing accuracy, especially while playing long balls, was laudable yesterday. That quality was evident during the second goal, when right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold played a 60-yard-long pass to left-back Andrew Robertson across the pitch, and then the latter’s cross found Mohamed Salah inside the City penalty box. Salah headed the ball home from close range and all but sealed the fate of the match with his ninth goal of the season.

The enviable accuracy in playing long crosses was again on display when Jordan Henderson played a 40-yard-long cross to Mane inside the box and the Senegalese international obliged by heading the ball in. Mane’s goal put the result of the match beyond doubt and ensured three priceless points for the home side.

Throughout the match, Liverpool kept playing those long passes and crosses in order to exploit the open space left behind by the City midfielders and defenders. Even Fabinho’s opening goal was a testimony to his shooting accuracy, which enabled him to beat Claudio Bravo with a 25-yard-long piledriver.

