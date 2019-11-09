Premier League 2019-20: 3 things that could derail Liverpool's title run this season

Anup R FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 09 Nov 2019, 03:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jurgen Klopp

It's 11 games into the new season of the Premier league and Liverpool have started the season on fire. The Reds are the only unbeaten team in the league this season with 10 wins and a draw in their opening 11 fixtures.

Jurgen Klopp has assembled a champion side, and the Kopites would be hopeful that the team would end their 30-year wait for the league title. With the start that Liverpool have made already, their fans are starting to believe that it's finally their year.

But it's not that easy to win a Premier League title in this era, as Liverpool found out last season. Even after amassing a club record 97 points, Liverpool fell short by one point to reigning champions Manchester City.

City are so relentless that it would need a gigantic effort from Liverpool again this season to topple Guardiola's men from the top. As Liverpool welcome Manchester City at Anfield this Sunday, we take a look at the top 3 things that could derail Liverpool's title run this season.

#3 Lack of creativity from midfield

Wijnaldum and Henderson

Klopp has deployed a conservative midfield of Fabinho-Henderson-Wijnaldum for the majority of this season. While all three players help Liverpool to wrest control in the middle of the park, Liverpool's attacking returns are reliant on their prolific front 3 of Mane, Salah and Firmino and their 2 rampaging full backs Robertson and Alexander-Arnold.

Fabinho is yet to get on the scoresheet for Liverpool, while Henderson and Wijnaldum have only one goal apiece so far this season. Neither Henderson nor Wijnaldum has managed to provide an assist this season, while Fabinho has only one assist to his name.

The only other midfielders to get on the scoresheet for Liverpool this season are James Milner (via a penalty against Leicester) and Adam Lallana (with a late goal against United).

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has emerged as a decent option in recent times that can resolve this issue to a certain extent, but he is yet to gain Klopp's trust to start every week. The German would hope that his midfielders can contribute more in terms of attacking returns and ease the pressure on Mane, Salah and Firmino.

1 / 3 NEXT