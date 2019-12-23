Premier League 2019-20: 4 changes likely to be made at Arsenal by Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta has a lot of work to do at the Emirates

If you didn’t know this already, Mikel Arteta is the new Arsenal manager. The Spaniard was presented to the world last Friday with a rescheduled press conference.

The new manager spoke of how proud he is to be at Arsenal and how he can’t wait to build a legacy at the Emirates. Now the boss is looking to get down to work and try to turn around an awful season for the Gunners.

Considering he has never managed a game in his life, many were skeptical of this appointment, but Arteta’s opening words have offered comfort to most. The 37-year-old specifically mentioned that he wants to get the players used to a new way of thinking, and perhaps he was referring to his ideal philosophy.

Arteta is going to have his work cut out for him, and he will perhaps look to make smaller changes first which will contribute to the long-term picture.

On that note, here are four changes we expect Mikel Arteta to make at Arsenal:

#4 Coordinated attacking play

Aubameyang has scored 13 goals this season

In the days of Arsène Wenger, Arsenal were best known for their attacking football. The Frenchman’s team embraced the philosophy of tiki-taka, making it their aim to pass opponents off the pitch.

But somehow in the space of just two years, Unai Emery has managed to remove all attacking potency from this side - despite having players like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Mesut Özil.

Having studied under Pep Guardiola for a few years, Arteta would have a clear appreciation for coordinated attacking play. Manchester City are renowned for their attractive style of play and the Spaniard was a key part in implementing at the Etihad.

Recently Arsenal have become too static in the final third. The 37-year-old will look to improve the fluidity of their attacks and most importantly, the speed at which they pass and make decisions in the box.

