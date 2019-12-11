Premier League 2019-20: 5 best performers from Matchday 16

Harsh Pillai FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 11 Dec 2019, 03:26 IST SHARE

West Ham United v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Right from Manchester United's historic win over Manchester City at the Etihad stadium to relegation candidates Everton stunning the high-flying Chelsea, Matchday 16 had it all. Brilliant goals, immense passion and some last-ditch defending summed up the weekend.

The big game of the weekend was the Manchester showdown, as City hosted United at the Etihad - only to drop three very important points against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men. That result now takes them 14 points behind Liverpool, as the Reds sealed a comfortable 3-0 victory over the Cherries prior to the Manchester derby.

While Chelsea were hammered by Duncan Ferguson's Everton in a 3-1 defeat at Goodison Park, Arsenal found themselves back on track as they registered a 3-1 victory over West Ham at the London Stadium.

Tottenham Hotspur thrashed Burnley 5-0, which takes them just six points behind 4th-placed Chelsea. Wolves meanwhile succumbed to a draw against Brighton, and Sheffield United took all three points away from Norwich City.

So who were the best players over the weekend? Here are the top five:

#5 Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

The big game player struck again. This time, Marcus Rashford opened the scoring at Etihad after winning a penalty and scoring it as well, sending Ederson the wrong way. Just minutes later, the score was doubled as Anthony Martial struck home to give them a two-goal advantage at half time.

Rashford was yet again at the heart of every move Manchester United made. The 22-year-old was energetic throughout the game, and had the likes of Kyle Walker and Fernandinho on the ropes.

With 10 goals and 4 assists in 16 league games, Rashford is among the highest goalscorers in the league, and Solskjær deserves credit for helping him rediscover his form. At the age of 22, Rashford promises to be a world-class player in the future.

1 / 5 NEXT