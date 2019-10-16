Premier League 2019-20: 5 centre-backs Manchester City could target in January

Omene Osuya FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 285 // 16 Oct 2019, 18:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester City are yet to replace Kompany and its effect has become clear.

Things are far from perfect in the blue half of Manchester. Pep Guardiola would probably be wishing for a time machine that could help fix the problems his team is currently facing. His refusal to pursue a deal for a centre-back to replace iconic captain, Vincent Kompany has come back to haunt the team big time.

Manchester City is currently trailing leaders Liverpool by eight points, just eight games into the season. This was not expected to happen given the strength of the Cityzens who have won the last two titles in record-breaking fashion.

Injuries to first-choice centre-back, Aymeric Laporte and Englishman John Stones as well as the terrible form of Nicolas Otamendi may force Manchester City to go into the market during the January.

Here is a look at some of the possible targets the club could be looking at.

#5 Nathan Ake (Bournemouth)

Nathan Ake looks tailor made for the Cityzens.

A natural fit for a team coached by Guardiola, Nathan Ake's journey from being a Chelsea loanee to a Premier League regular has been fascinating. His hair may be Ruud Gullit-esque but he plays with a style akin to another Dutch legend; current Oranje manager, Ronald Koeman.

Ake has proven to be one of the better ball-playing centre-backs in the Premier League. He relies more on intelligence to make timely interceptions rather than brawn, not unlike Laporte.

The Dutchman has been ever-present in the heart of Eddie Howe's defence since he joined permantly for £20 million three seasons ago.

Given his Premier League-readiness and style, Ake isn't an unknown quantity. His poise and passing would add calmness to the City back-line in a way that Kompany used to. He is not afraid to get stuck in and make a tackle as well. He has all it takes to help the Cityzens stabilise at the back.

Ake will not come cheap though. Already, rumours linking him to the defending Premier League champions are mentioning a staggering £80m fee.

1 / 5 NEXT