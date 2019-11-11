Premier League 2019-20: 5 standout players from the weekend's action

Liverpool FC v Manchester City - Premier League

As matchday 12 of the Premier League concluded with his fair share of drama and controversy, the top-flight is set to break for two weeks owing to the international break. Liverpool hosted Manchester City at Anfield in the standout fixture of the weekend and the Reds took a major step towards winning their first league title in three decades with a stunning 3-1 victory.

Chelsea continued their hot-streak domestically with a convincing 2-0 victory against Crystal Palace but it wasn't a good week for the two North London clubs. Tottenham Hotspur were held to a 1-1 draw at home by a resurgent Sheffield United side but the game was marred by controversy, as the Blades had a goal ruled out with consultation of the VAR as John Lundstram was adjudged to have been offside in the build-up.

Arsenal's misery in the Premier League continued further as Leicester City moved to second in the standings with a remarkable 2-0 victory at the King Power Stadium, courtesy of goals from Jamie Vardy and James Maddison.

Liverpool are eight points clear at the top of the table after their result against the reigning Premier League champions and Manchester United returned to winning ways with a 3-1 victory against Brighton & Hove Albion.

On that note, let's look at five standout players from the weekend's Premier League action.

5) Adama Traore - Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa - Premier League

Adama Traore has come of age this season and has delivered consistent performances for Nuno Espirito Santo, be it as a starter or as an impact sub. The Spaniard, who has recently been called up to the national team, arrived in England with a reputation but failed to live up to his initial promise.

Traore, however, has been one of the best players for Wolves this season and the former Barcelona man produced a decisive moment once again, as he made a darting down the right-wing to tee up Raul Jimenez for the match-winning goal of the game, against his former employers Villa.

The La Masia graduate was tipped to have a big future in the game and is finally living up to his potential in one of the most competitive leagues in world football. Traore's natural talent was never under question but his decision making in the final third has been heavily criticized over the years, an aspect of his game that has improved leaps and bounds this season.

