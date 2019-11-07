Premier League 2019/20: Betting tips and predictions for Gameweek 12

Liverpool vs Manchester City could be a clash for the ages

It is about to go down in the Premier League. After the posturing, points gathering and wins, the Big Two in the league, Liverpool and Manchester City will clash.

While the Reds have not wavered from last season’s standards, the Cityzens have struggled to keep up with the unrelenting standards they have set over the last three seasons.

Both teams alongside Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea were in action in the UEFA Champions League in midweek with all 4 sides getting creditable results.

Under Frank Lampard, Chelsea is looking the most likely of the other teams in the Big 6 to get into the UCL next season.

Sheffield United has continued to surprise everyone with their adaptation to the Premier League. The Blades have matched all their opponents this season including some of the big boys.

The same cannot be said of Norwich City which has tailed off badly after a promising start. The Canaries look the likeliest of all the promoted teams to be relegated back to the Championship.

Review of Gameweek 11

It was action from the first to the last minute in this round of fixtures.

Bournemouth got the better of Manchester United in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off with a 1-0 win.

Brighton & Hove Albion were brilliant in Gameweek 11

Newcastle United shocked West Ham by going into a three-goal lead before winning the tie 3-2. Liverpool needed two late interventions by Sadio Mane; an assist and a goal to see off Aston Villa 2-1.

Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Wolverhampton Wanderers, courtesy an equalizer from Raul Jimenez.

Sheffield United continued its fine return to the Premier League with a 3-0 win over Burnley as Brighton downed Norwich City 2-0.

Manchester City needed a late Kyle Walker goal to beat Southampton 2-1 while Chelsea continued its fine run with a 2-1 win over Watford.

On Sunday, Leicester City comfortably defeated Crystal Palace 2-0 at Selhurst Park thanks to goals from Calgar Soyuncu and Jaime Vardy.

In a game marred by a horrific injury to Andre Gomes, Everton played out a 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur

Preview of Gameweek 12

It all starts on Friday with a basement battle as Norwich City takes on Watford.

On Saturday, it’s a London derby as Chelsea welcomes Crystal Palace to Stamford Bridge. Then, it’s the turn of Turf Moor to see action as Burnley takes on West Ham.

Abraham will look to get amongst the goals again in Gameweek 12

Newcastle United are at home to Bournemouth as Southampton welcomes Everton to St Mary’s.

Tottenham Hotspur will seek to end Sheffield United’s impressive run as Leicester City squares up against Arsenal in what promises to be an intriguing encounter.

Sunday action sees Wolverhampton Wanderers taking on Aston Villa as Manchester United tackle Brighton at Old Trafford.

Then, it’s the big one we have all been waiting for as Liverpool play Manchester City in a must-not-lose encounter for both teams.

Gameweek 12 Predictions

Norwich City VS Watford (Under 3.5 Goals)

Chelsea VS Crystal Palace (G/G)

Burnley VS West Ham (Over 1.5 Goals)

Newcastle United VS Bournemouth (X2)

Southampton VS Everton (1X)

Tottenham Hotspur VS Sheffield United (G/G)

Leicester City VS Arsenal (Over 3.5 Goals)

Wolverhampton Wanderers VS Aston Villa (Over 1.5 Goals)

Manchester United VS Brighton (G/G)

Liverpool FC VS Manchester City (G/G)