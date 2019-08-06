Premier League 2019/20: Liverpool's ideal starting XI

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

As the Champions of Europe reconvene to start the forthcoming season, the club morale is at an all-time high. Fresh from being crowned Kings of the continent, Liverpool will look to build on their exploits from last season as they covet domestic glory that has eluded them for 29 years now.

The riches of the Premier League have been shown like never before as the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal have spent big money to add quality players to the squad.

As many as 10 clubs have shattered their transfer records this summer, which is the most startling example yet of the power of Premier League money.

In stark contrast to their domestic rivals, Jurgen Klopp's men have been uncharacteristically quiet in the transfer market, keeping their activity to a minimum.

Teenagers Harvey Elliot and Sepp van den Berg have been snapped up with one eye on the future and the club have also recruited free agent Adrian to replace the outgoing Simon Mignolet.

Klopp went in to the summer with the aim of retaining the squad that won club football's biggest prize and he is reportedly more than happy with the options he's got at his disposal.

As Liverpool look to mount another title challenge in an attempt to dethrone Manchester City in the Premier League summit, let's look at their ideal starting XI for the forthcoming season.

Alisson Becker

Alisson Becker enjoyed an outstanding debut season in England

When Alisson Becker was signed for a world record fee at the time, eyebrows were raised as Liverpool agreed a deal worth a staggering £66 million to acquire his services.

13 months in to his Liverpool career, he has already established himself as one of the best in the business and has vindicated his transfer fee in some style.

The Brazilian was the standout goalkeeper in the Premier League as Liverpool registered the best defensive record in Europe's top-five leagues, with 22 clean sheets in the league.

The 26-year-old continued to grow in stature as the season progressed and made multiple crucial saves as Liverpool sealed an historic sixth European Cup.

Alisson capped off an incredible season for club and country by becoming the first player in the history of the game to win the golden glove in the Premier League, Copa America and the Champions League in the same season.

His form between the sticks will be vital for Liverpool if they are to mount another title challenge.

