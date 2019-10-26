Premier League 2019-20 | Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur: A UCL final re-run at Anfield

The last time the two sides met, the Reds claimed their sixth UEFA Champions League title.

In June 2019, Jurgen Klopp led his team to back-to-back UEFA Champions League finals and walked out as the superior side against Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham Hotspur. A Mohamed Salah penalty in the opening minutes and a goal from Divock Origi in the second half were enough for the Reds to claim their sixth title in Europe's elite club competition.

A lot has happened since the last time these two met, with the two teams going in opposite directions, this season. Currently sitting 13 points behind the league leaders, Pochettino would probably give anything to avoid the clash on Sunday. Below, we take a look at the some of the factors influencing this match.

#1 – A repeat of last season

Manchester City were able to overhaul Liverpool's lead last season enroute to the Premier League title.

Last season, Liverpool built a lead over City only to let it slip from their hands with Guardiola’s men pouncing right on it to claim their second consecutive Premier League title. This season, with wins in all their eight matches, Liverpool had a solid eight points lead over the holders before they were held at Old Trafford and their margin was cut to six points.

Manchester United were in the driving seat with a 1-0 lead only to see Adam Lallana level the scores for the Reds late on. Liverpool saw their 17-match winning streak come to an abrupt stop and would have to be cautious not to let their six points lead diminish any further.

