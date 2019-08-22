Premier League 2019/20 Power Rankings: Week 2

Raheem Sterling topped the rankings last time out

The second week of Premier League comes to an end with after a lot of thrills and spells.

Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur played out a highly enthralling 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium as Arsenal and Liverpool made it 2 wins in 2 wins. Chelsea, despite putting up a good show against Leicester, lacked the cutting edge as they dropped points yet again. Sheffield United earned their first win after return to top-flight as did Norwich City, while Aston Villa succumbed to a second consecutive loss.

We are back with the Power Rankings for week 2.

There are some massive changes in the rankings following the developments in England after the second matchday. Kevin de Bruyne's lethal performance, a hattrick from Norwich's Teemu Pukki, the impressive goal-scoring run of Ashley Barnes, all are major factors in deciding the Power Rankings this time out.

Raheem Sterling sat at the top in Power Rankings for Week 1. Here are the rankings for week 2.

#10 Harry Kane

Kane failed to get anything going against Manchester City

Harry Kane's 2 goals on the opening week had propelled him to the 3rd spot last time around. He scored late goals which won Tottenham Hotspurs the game against Aston Villa. One of them was a screamer from outside the box.

But Manchester City smothered him all over and didn't let him flex a muscle. He put up a horrendous performance against the reigning champions and was contained very neatly by the defence. He was very gingerly in his movements, no real threat on the counter-attack, no movements to drag the defence here and there and at least give them something to think about.

Kane's stagnant movement didn't help Spurs' cause but Lucas Moura in his 30-minute cameo was far more lively and made good movements. Lucas Moura had more dribbles and duels won in 30 minutes than Kane had in the whole game.

A strange fact is that Kane registered only 1 shot in the whole game, that too off-target. He had no dribble attempts, lost 6 out of his 8 duels and lost 100% of his aerial duels. Kane slips 7 places to the 10th spot.

