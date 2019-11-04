Premier League 2019-20: Predicting the teams that will finish in the top four

The Champions League is the most coveted trophy in club football - as such, the race to get into it is intense and dramatic

The competitive nature of the games, the star power that the top clubs boast of, rivalries etched in the pages of history, and each season seemingly more unpredictable than the last - these are just some of the reasons that make the English Premier League one of the most entertaining leagues in the world.

Each year, the race for the top four spots in the league gets more intense, and this season is no different.

Due to the league's uncertain nature, predicting which teams will succeed in the race for the coveted Champions League spots is a tough ask. However, with 11 game weeks done, the league table is starting to shape up and we can see how some clubs are exceeding expectations, whereas others have been underwhelming and seem to have not found their footing yet.

As such, based on what has transpired in the season so far, here are our picks for who we think will finish in the top four of the Premier League this season.

#1 Liverpool FC

Liverpool are one of the favourites to win the Premier League this season

This one is a no-brainer. The current champions of Europe, Liverpool are the only team in England's top division who are unbeaten in the competition. With 31 points from 11 games, the Reds are playing some brilliant football and show no signs of slowing down.

Jurgen Klopp's men are a well-knit squad who know each other's strengths and weaknesses, and it would not be an exaggeration to say that this Liverpool team is the best we have seen in three decades.

Currently, one of the two favourites to win this year's Premier League title, Liverpool's inclusion in this list is indisputable. Indeed, it would take nothing less than a miracle for the Reds to not finish in the top two; let alone drop out of the top 4.

