Premier League 2019-20: Winners and losers from the summer transfer window

Sreeram Krishnaswamy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
957   //    09 Aug 2019, 19:14 IST

Juventus v Tottenham Hotspur - 2019 International Champions Cup
Juventus v Tottenham Hotspur - 2019 International Champions Cup

The summer transfer window has officially come to a close in the English top flight with the clubs spending a total amount of £1.79 billion on 419 deals, according to The Guardian. Kieran Tierney, Alex Iwobi and David Luiz were some of the big names involved in the deadline day deals.

Although the window is closed, the clubs can still sell their players to a different league, but cannot complete any signings of their own. Harry Maguire will finish the summer as the most expensive transfer as Manchester United dished out £80 million for him. The most expensive export could still change but the chances are very slim. So far it is Eden Hazard's move to Real Madrid for a sum of £88.5 million-plus addons.

With the Premier League kicking off in a matter of a few hours at Anfield, let us look at the winners and losers from this transfer window.

Losers: Manchester United

Harry Maguire is the only big signing that the Red Devils could land and they still have gaps in the squad
Harry Maguire is the only big signing that the Red Devils could land and they still have gaps in the squad

Manchester United did complete some good signings. They made the most expensive Premier League signing of the summer by landing Harry Maguire for a record fee. They also brought in young Daniel James from Swansea City and Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace. However, they didn't achieve their primary mission of giving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a good squad to work with.

Ander Herrara has left a gaping void in midfield. Romelu Lukaku left for Inter and now Marcus Rashford is the only natural striker in the team. There is still a huge cloud over Paul Pogba's future. Zinedine Zidane wants him for next season but now, if Pogba is adamant on leaving, United are likely to only accept cash and not other players as part of the deal. Letting Pogba leave will further damage this transfer window.

Bruno Fernandes was rumoured to land at Old Trafford throughout the summer, up until the last minute of deadline day, and even he didn't arrive. Looking at the squad right now - with a dire lack of depth and proven players and not many quality reinforcements available - it doesn't look likely for this team to break into the top 4.

Solskjaer has a mammoth task in hands to try and get a UCL spot with this squad. There was a need for signing top-quality players for many positions and only Maguire seems the only who satisfies this. A bad window for Ed Woodward and United, who could've lured Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez, Bruno Fernandes and many more top quality players, have had a poor transfer window.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal Manchester United Eden Hazard João Cancelo
