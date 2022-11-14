5 most scintillating performances of the 2022-23 Premier League season so far

We are 15 games into the 2022-23 Premier League campaign and the players have not failed to serve up some genuinely scintillating performances. Five different players have scored hat-tricks this season, including three who scored their first league hat-tricks.

Some honorable mentions of the best individual performances of the season include Phil Foden's hat-trick against Manchester United and Ivan Toney's hat-trick against Leeds United in a 5-2 victory.

This article will focus on the top 5 individual displays from the 2022-23 Premier League campaign so far. Take a look below:

#5. Roberto Firmino vs Bournemouth

Liverpool FC v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

The Reds were winless in their first three games of the league, sharing points against Fulham and Crystal Palace respectively then losing 2-1 away to Manchester United. Their next game against Bournemouth had become a must-win after four matches into the season.

Liverpool went on to thrash Bournemouth 9-0 in a statement victory. Firmino was stellar as he scored two goals and assisted three more in 69 minutes of play against the Cherries.

The first three goals scored by Luis Diaz, Harvey Elliott and Trent Alexander-Arnold respectively were all assisted by the Brazilian. This performance helped Liverpool to their first win of the season.

#4. Heung-Min Son vs Leicester City

Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City - Premier League

The 2021-22 Premier League Golden Boot award was shared between Heung-Min Son and Mohamed Salah as both players finished the season with 23 league goals. The South Korean star has had a slow start to the 2022-23 season, failing to score in his first six games of the season.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



36 minutes played

4 shots on target

3 goals



He was just giving everyone a head start. Heung-Min Son’s game by numbers vs. Leicester City:36 minutes played4 shots on target3 goalsHe was just giving everyone a head start. Heung-Min Son’s game by numbers vs. Leicester City:36 minutes played4 shots on target3 goalsHe was just giving everyone a head start. 👏 https://t.co/HoVD4bzvCz

The 30-year-old was dropped to the bench for the match against Leicester City. Spurs were leading 3-2 when Son was subbed on in the 59th minute for Richarlison. The substitution went on to have an immediate impact as Son scored a 13-minute hat-trick, including two stunning goals from outside the box.

Son has scored seven goals for club and country this season, including two for South Korea against Costa Rica and Cameroon respectively. Despite fracturing his eye socket in Tottenham's 2-1 victory over Marseille, the South Korean was selected to his nation's 26-man squad at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

#3. Erling Haaland vs Crystal Palace

Manchester City v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Erling Haaland has set the Premier League alight as he has scored 18 goals in his first 14 league matches. The 22-year-old Norwegian striker scored his first hat-trick for Manchester City against Crystal Palace in a 4-2 victory for the Cityzens.

City Xtra @City_Xtra Erling Haaland vs Crystal Palace:



3 Goals

18 Touches

8 Accurate Passes

88.9% Pass Accuracy

3 Shots On Target Erling Haaland vs Crystal Palace:3 Goals18 Touches8 Accurate Passes88.9% Pass Accuracy3 Shots On Target https://t.co/u5tVoADebp

Crystal Palace took a 2-0 lead into halftime following an own goal from John Stones and a 21st-minute goal from Joachim Anderson. Bernardo Silva pulled one back for the hosts before Haaland blitzed Palace with a 19-minute hat-trick to earn his side a 4-2 victory.

His three shots on target all led to goals for City, showcasing his incredible efficiency in front of goal. This performance was essential to his side coming from behind to win against the Eagles.

#2. Leandro Trossard vs Liverpool

Liverpool FC v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Brighton & Hove Albion are currently seventh in the Premier League table with 21 points from 14 matches played. They have picked up a number of impressive results so far, including a 2-1 victory over Manchester United away, a 4-1 home victory over Chelsea, and a hard-earned point away to Liverpool.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



7 games

5 goals

1 assist



Scores his first ever hattrick for Brighton to secure a dramatic point. 🤩 Leandro Trossard’s record vs. Liverpool:7 games5 goals1 assistScores his first ever hattrick for Brighton to secure a dramatic point. 🤩 Leandro Trossard’s record vs. Liverpool:👕 7 games⚽ 5 goals🅰️ 1 assist Scores his first ever hattrick for Brighton to secure a dramatic point. 🤩 https://t.co/if28hLmDbs

The match at Anfield was the first league match for new head coach Roberto De Zerbi. It was also the first Brighton hat-trick for 27-year-old Leandro Trossard. The Belgian scored two first-half goals to earn the Seagulls a 2-1 lead into halftime.

Roberto Firmino and an Adam Webster own-goal gave Liverpool a 3-2 lead before Trossard scored in the 83rd minute to earn his side a point.

#1. Erling Haaland vs Manchester United

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

Erling Haaland had sent a warning to Manchester United a day before the derby stating that he was raring to go against the cross-city rivals. In an interview with Sky Sports, the Norwegian told Gary Neville (via Manchester Evening News):

“I don’t think I need to say too much, all I need to say is… I’m ready”

The Norwegian was more than just 'ready' for his first ever Manchester derby and was breathtakingly good in the game. The Cityzens won the derby 6-3 in an emphatic win over their city rivals. Haaland and Foden both scored hat-tricks against the Red Devils.

Haaland assisted two of Foden's goals and had three goals from three shots on target in yet another efficient display. The hat trick was the 22-year-old's third in three successive home matches, the first player in Premier League history to do so. He is the quickest player ever to score three Premier League hat tricks and score a hat trick in three successive home matches.

Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels 'betrayed' by Man Utd and has no respect for Ten Hag! Click here

Poll : 0 votes