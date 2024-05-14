Premier League 2023-24: Team of the Season

As the curtain draws on yet another exhilarating Premier League season, the 2023-24 campaign has certainly delivered on its promise of drama, intrigue, and excitement. From soaring triumphs to crushing disappointments, players and managers alike have experienced the full spectrum of emotions over the year.

Selecting the most deserving 11 from such a fiercely competitive season is no easy feat. However, amidst the chaos and unpredictability, certain individuals have distinguished themselves as standout performers in their respective positions, earning their rightful places in the Premier League Team of the Year.

In this article, we delve into 11 players, who have excelled beyond measure, showcasing exceptional skill, determination, and consistency throughout the season. These players have not only met but surpassed the lofty standards set by their peers, leaving an indelible mark on the Premier League landscape in the process. Join us as we celebrate the talents and achievements of these extraordinary individuals who have earned their rightful place among the elite in the Premier League Team of the Year for the 2023-24 season.

Goalkeeper - Jordan Pickford

Jordan Pickford's stellar performances have been instrumental in Everton's Premier League survival, even amidst the adversity of being docked six points. While his career may have had its ups and downs, the English shot-stopper has showcased remarkable resilience and consistency throughout the season, earning a well-deserved spot in the Team of the Season.

Right back - Ben White

Ben White has emerged as one of the standout performers in the league this season. Operating from the right-back position, he has not only showcased defensive prowess but also contributed significantly to Arsenal's attacking prowess.

With four goals and four assists, White's impact extends far beyond his defensive duties. His partnership with Bukayo Saka on the right flank has been nothing short of formidable, providing Arsenal with a potent attacking threat and defensive solidity. Their synergy and understanding on the pitch have been vital components of Arsenal's title challenge, demonstrating White's importance to the team's success this season.

Center back - Virgil Van Dijk

Choosing Virgil Van Dijk over William Saliba might raise some eyebrows, but it's a decision grounded in the Dutchman's undeniable influence at the heart of Liverpool's defense. Van Dijk's presence was pivotal in their title challenge, especially considering the absence of key defensive partners like Ibrahima Konate and Joel Matip, and full-backs Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold due to injuries.

Throughout the season, Van Dijk stood as a beacon of consistency amidst the flux of changes in Liverpool's defensive lineup. His commanding performances and unwavering leadership provided stability and confidence to the team, making him a standout candidate for inclusion in the Team of the Season.

Center back - Gabriel Magalhaes

Gabriel Magalhães has undergone a remarkable transformation to solidify his status as one of the premier center-backs in the league, overcoming initial challenges upon his arrival at the Emirates Stadium.

The Brazilian international has demonstrated his defensive prowess while also making significant contributions in attack, exemplifying his versatility and impact on the pitch. Notably, his tally of four goals in the league alone underscores his ability to influence the game at both ends of the field.

Left back - Antonee Robinson

While Josko Gvardiol has garnered attention for his recent goal-scoring exploits, it's imperative to recognize the unwavering consistency of Antonee Robinson throughout the season. The United States international proved to be a reliable presence in Fulham's defense, rarely putting a foot wrong as he anchored the left side of the backline with composure and skill.

Robinson's steadfast performances were instrumental in Fulham's defensive solidity, serving as a dependable pillar for the team. His experience and talent frequently proved invaluable, as he adeptly navigated challenges and came to the Whites' rescue on numerous occasions, showcasing his value to the squad.

Defensive midfielder - Rodri Hernandez

Rodri has undeniably established himself as the premier central defensive midfielder in the league this season, surpassing the exploits of competitors like Declan Rice, who has flourished in a more liberated role as a number 8. The Spaniard's dominance in his position is evident not only in his individual performances but also in his team's overall success.

Remarkably, Rodri boasts an impeccable record of not losing a game across two seasons while starting in all competitions—an extraordinary testament to his indispensability to the side. Manchester City have lost three league games this campaign, with all of them coming during Rodri's absence.

His tactical intelligence, defensive prowess, and ability to dictate play from deep have been instrumental in Manchester City's achievements, making him a standout performer in his position.

Central midfielder - Declan Rice

While Declan Rice predominantly operated as a number 6 for the majority of the season, his recent performances have showcased his versatility and adaptability as an exceptional number 8. Despite his defensive responsibilities, the former West Ham midfielder has seamlessly integrated into an attacking role, making significant contributions on both ends of the pitch.

Rice's impressive tally of 7 goals and 9 assists in the Premier League underscores his impact in the attacking third, further solidifying his status as one of the league's standout midfielders. His ability to excel in multiple facets of the game highlights his versatility and importance to his team's success, establishing him as an undisputed force in the Premier League midfield.

Central midfielder - Cole Palmer

Selecting the final spot proved to be a challenging decision, with Cole Palmer and Martin Odegaard vying for the position. Ultimately, it was the former Manchester City youngster who secured his place in the starting lineup. Since his transfer to Chelsea, the young English midfielder has flourished under the tutelage of Mauricio Pochettino, showcasing his prowess in goalscoring, creativity, and link-up play. Palmer's impact has been nothing short of spectacular, as evidenced by his impressive statistics.

In his debut season at Stamford Bridge, he has notched an impressive 21 goals and provided 10 assists for his teammates, establishing himself as a key contributor to Chelsea's success on the pitch. His seamless adaptation and consistent performances make him a deserving inclusion in the Team of the Season.

Right winger - Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah's remarkable contributions in the Premier League often go unnoticed, even though he has amassed an impressive tally of 30 goal involvements, a feat matched only by Cole Palmer, Erling Haaland, and Ollie Watkins. While Bukayo Saka and Heung Min Son have also enjoyed stellar seasons, Salah's consistent performance cannot be overlooked.

With 26 starts in the Premier League, Salah has consistently delivered exceptional returns, showcasing his potency in front of goal and ability to influence matches. His remarkable goal-scoring prowess and impact on Liverpool's success make him a deserving candidate for inclusion in the Team of the Season.

Left winger - Phil Foden

Phil Foden's exceptional form during the latter part of the season has been instrumental in Manchester City's push towards retaining the league title. The academy product's stellar performances have played a pivotal role in carrying the team over the finish line. With an impressive tally of 17 goals and eight assists, Foden's contributions have been nothing short of remarkable, earning him a well-deserved place in the Team of the Season.

Furthermore, Foden's outstanding displays have catapulted him into contention for the Premier League Player of the Year award, a testament to his impact and influence on Manchester City's success this season.

Striker - Ollie Watkins

Ollie Watkins has been ablaze with exceptional form throughout this campaign. The English striker's impressive performance has seen him net an impressive 19 goals, while also providing key assists on 11 occasions, securing his rightful place in the Team of the Year ahead of even the league's top scorer, Erling Haaland.

Watkins has been the driving force behind Aston Villa's success this season, serving as their primary source of goals and instrumental in securing their long-awaited return to Champions League football after a 32-year absence. His consistent goal-scoring exploits have been crucial to the team's achievements, earning him admiration and acclaim from fans and pundits alike.

Under the guidance of manager Unai Emery, Watkins has flourished, with the Spanish tactician playing a significant role in his development since arriving in the Midlands. Emery's influence, combined with Watkins' natural talent and determination, has propelled the striker to new heights, making him an indispensable asset to Aston Villa and a standout performer in the Premier League this season.