Premier League: 5 strikers to reach 50 league goals for a single club in the fastest time

Shubham Dupare
07 Apr 2019, 17:00 IST

Mo Salah recently celebrated his half-century of PL goals in Liverpool colours.

Premier League has been blessed with a lot of prolific goalscorers in its extensive history. From Alan Shearer at the outset of the competition to Cristiano Ronaldo in the last decade and Mo Salah now, the English top-flight has seen it all.

The best thing about this competition is its competitiveness, which makes scoring goals on a regular basis very tough and a completely different affair as compared to any of the 'Big 5' European leagues.

One of the very first milestones for any striker in any league is to reach 50 goals for his club and what makes it even more memorable is achieving the feat in record time.

Liverpool's Egyptian forward, Salah, who had scored 32 goals in the 2017-18 season for them, now has 50 goals for them, which he managed in just 69 games. Which is quite impressive, but not good enough to make him the player with least number of appearances for that return.

Surprisingly, some of the best strikers of last decade, in Wayne Rooney, Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo and Didier Drogba are all absent from this list.

So, if Salah is not the fastest to reach 50 goals in the PL for one club, one question we might ask is, who is it? We have the answer for you right here, so, just sit back and relax, as here we take a look at the 5 players who produced a return of 50 goals for a single club in the fastest time, revealing the record-holder at the end of our article.

#5. Sergio Aguero

Manchester City v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Kicking off our list with the striker having the fifth-best time to reach 50-goal mark in the league with his club, we have Manchester City's reliable forward, Sergio Aguero.

The Argentine has been one of the most consistent player in the league, producing a return of 20+ goals in the last four seasons with the Sky Blues.

His ridiculous stats make a strong case for him to be the best Argentinean player of the PL era.

He has been an ever-present figure for the Cityzens as they ushered into their new era of dominance in the league and has scored 162 goals for them, earning the honour of the highest non-European scorer in the history of the Premier League.

Coming to his landmark 50th goal in the competition, the 30-year old took just 81 games to score the memorable goal, in a 5-1 humbling of Tottenham Hotspur in the 2013-14 season.

The former Atletico Madrid sharpshooter is now on verge of breaking two PL goalscoring records, as he has Arsenal legend Thierry Henry's 175 goal mark and the title of league's leading overseas goalscorer in his sights and now has 11 hat-tricks in the league, as much as Alan Shearer.

