Premier League: 5 times in recent history when an elite club failed to qualify for European competitions 

As the Premier League season draws to a close, the battle for Champions League and Europa League places is as exciting as ever,with 8 teams In the hunt for European football and North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham potentially missing out altogether.

Earlier in the week Manchester City had their two-year European ban overturned, so they will maintain their Champions League status along with Liverpool for the 2020/21 season. This leaves just two more places up for grabs in European's elite competition, Chelsea are in pole position for the first spot, while Leicester and Manchester United are both in contention for the remaining slot.

Wolves, Sheffield United, Tottenham, Arsenal and Burnley are fighting for a Europa League spot with just two games remaining.

Arsenal do have the opportunity of qualifying via the FA Cup but they face Manchester City in the semi-final, a team they have not beaten since their last meeting in the competition back in 2017.

If the Gunners don’t make European football, it will be the first time they have failed to so since 1995/96. Tottenham are also in danger of missing out on European competition for the first time since 2009/10.

Here we look at 5 occasions in recent years where the so-called big 6 of the Premier League have missed out on European football.

When the Premier League top six missed out on a European ticket

#5. Tottenham 2008/09

Harry Redknapp did a good rebuilding job at Spurs

Tottenham weren’t necessarily a big hitter in the Premier League back in 2008/09 but this was the last time they failed to qualify for European competition. Having reached the Europa League by winning the League Cup the previous season, Spurs were expected to push on and challenge for more trophies, however, it was to be one of their worst season's in recent memory.

A dreadful start to the campaign saw them pick up just 2 points from their first 8 games, sitting bottom of the Premier League table and shell-shocked, manager Juande Ramos was sacked and replaced by Harry Redknapp.

The former West Ham boss turned things round and results improved instantly, a famous comeback at Arsenal to earn a 4-4 draw was swiftly followed by victories over Liverpool and Manchester City. Their form did take another dip after the Redknapp honeymoon period but they eventually finished in 10th position in the Premier League.

The following season out of Europe proved to be a good one for Redknapp's side, they finished 4th in the Premier League table and qualified for the Champions League.

#4. Manchester City 2008/09

Robiniho was City's first big signing under the new regime

This was the last time City failed to qualify for European competition and in all truth they weren’t really expected to. However, at the beginning of the Premier League season, the Abu Dhabi United group had completed it’s 200 million takeover of the club. They quickly got into action in the transfer market, signing Brazilian Robinho for 32.5m, right under the noses of Chelsea.

Their quest to break into the top four and Europe wasn’t going to happen overnight and they endured a rather average season under Mark Hughes. A good start to the Premier League campaign had them up in fourth by Mid-September, but it was to be short lived, a miserable run before Christmas left them just outside the relegation zone.

Hughes' City did improve in the second half of the Premier League campaign and eventually finished mid-table. There was no shortage of entertainment that season, City scored 58 times but conceded 50, there was no doubt a lot more work needed to be done.

#3. Liverpool 2012/13

Liverpool and Suarez failed to qualify for Europe in 2012/13

The late nineties and noughties were relatively hit and miss for Liverpool, they had enjoyed memorable moments such as their treble cup win in 2001 and of course Istanbul in 2005, but, their Premier League form often left much to be desired.

Brendan Rogers had taken charge of the Reds in that summer but it was to be a difficult first season for the Northern-Irish manager. Only 2 victories from their first 11 games left them languishing in 14th place in the Premier League table.

There was plenty of talent in midfield and attacking areas, the likes of Steven Gerrard, Luis Suarez and a young Raheem Sterling were potent, but it was defensively where Rodgers and Liverpool suffered. They conceded 43 goals over the course of the season.

Results began to improve into the new year but slip-ups were never far away, poor defeats at home to West Brom and Aston Villa twice halted a revival of form.

After a 3-1 loss to Southampton in mid-March, Liverpool embarked on an 8-match unbeaten run until the end of the Premier League season, unfortunately it was too little too late in their quest for European football and they finished seventh behind rivals Everton.

Not having the distraction of Europe the following season so nearly worked to their advantage, Rodgers’ Liverpool pushed Manchester City all the way in the Premier League title race but eventually missed out by 2 points.

#5. Manchester United 2013/14

David Moyes was sacked in his first season as Manchester United boss

The first season after Sir Alex Ferguson had retired was always going to be a difficult one for United. David Moyes was recommended by Fegie as his successor but the task unfortunately proved to be too great for his fellow Scotsman.

Having won the Premier League title the previous season, the Red Devils would have been expected to mount another title challenge under Moyes, but, after 3 defeats from their first 6 games, they were already on the back foot.

Moyes struggled to bring in new recruits during the summer, a late purchase of his former player at Everton, Marouane Fellaini, failed to have the effect he would have hoped. United still had some great players in the squad, such as Rooney, Vidic, Ferdinand and Giggs but something didn’t click.

After a good run of results, United were up to fifth in the Premier League table by the end of November, but that was to be as high as they went all season. Poor home defeats to Everton and Newcastle before Christmas put their Champions League hopes in jeopardy.

The Old Trafford side continued to be inconsistent in the second half of the Premier League campaign and with just 3 games remaining Moyes was relieved of his duties. Ryan Giggs took temporary charge for the final matches but United’s fate was sealed, they finished seventh and out of Europe for the first time in over 20 years.

#6. Chelsea 2015/16

Mourinho's Chelsea struggled in the 2015/16 Premier League season

In his second spell at Chelsea, Jose Mourinho had already secured another Premier League title win at the West London club and all was seemingly well going into the 2015/16 season.

No one could have quite predicted the quick and dramatic downfall Mourinho and Chelsea would have. Things had started to go wrong on day one after the Chelsea boss publicly criticised team doctor Eva Caneiro, she came onto the field to treat Eden Hazard when his team were already down to ten men. Caneiro was dismissed soon after but eventually sued her former club for her mistreatment.

On the pitch things had started badly for the Blues, 4 defeats from their first 8 Premier League games had left them just above the drop zone and Mourinho under pressure.

The club still believed Mourinho could turn their fortunes around but it was to get worse for Portuguese manager, reports he had lost the dressing were becoming louder, poor discipline of him and his players during matches were evident and shock home defeats to Southampton and Bournemouth added to their woes.

After a defeat away at Leicester in December and the club 16th on the Premier League table, Mourinho was sacked as manager. Gus Hiddink was appointed until the end of the season and results improved dramatically, they went 15 games unbeaten and eventually finished 10th, 12 points off a European place.

Chelsea took full advantage of not being in Europe the following season and won the league comfortably under Antonio Conte.