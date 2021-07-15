Premier League: 5 youngsters who must go out on loan

With the transfer window now open, many big clubs in the Premier League will be eager to send some of their young players out on loan to provide them with first-team experience.

A loan deal would offer these youngsters an opportunity to play regularly at a club with less competition for starting positions and would provide them with a platform to build on for their future.

Here, we take a look at the five young Premier League players who need to go out on loan to continue their development:

#5 Folarin Balogun (Arsenal)

Balogun has performed brilliantly for Arsenal at youth level

Folarin Balogun is one of the most exciting and talented prospects to have come through the Arsenal academy. He has been with the club since he was a young boy and has performed brilliantly across various youth levels. There was a lot of speculation surrounding his future, but the Gunners eventually convinced him to sign a new long-term contract in April.

Playing as a centre-forward, Balogun has found goalscoring easy at pretty much every level he has played. Last season, Balogun scored nine goals and provided three assists in 17 games for the U23s, while he was superb for the U19 team, helping them win the title, scoring 25 goals in just 19 games.

Balogun has already played at senior level for the Gunners, mainly featuring in the Europa League off the bench, and has scored two goals and recorded one assist in just 61 minutes of football. His club captain Pierre-Emeric Aubameyang has already praised him, saying:

"For sure, he is very, very talented, and he shows every time he trains with us that he’s a really great talent and he works a lot and is a humble guy as well."

Still just 20, Balogun will need to keep on playing regularly to continue his development. With the likes of Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette already available in the striking department, Balogun will find little to no opportunity to break into the first team. Hence, a loan move would provide him with more opportunities to gain first-team experience and would benefit both the player and the club in the long term.

#4 Amad Diallo (Manchester United)

Amad Diallo made eight appearances for Manchester United last season

Amad Diallo was acquired by the Red Devils in January from Atlanta, with a deal having already in place during the summer transfer window of 2020.

The 20-year-old made his debut for Manchester United against Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europa League in February. He also played against AC Milan in the same competition for the Red Devils, scoring his first goal for the club in the process.

The youngster amassed a total of eight appearances for the club in the second half of the 2020-21 campaign. His impressive progress was rewarded with an international call-up. He made his debut for Ivory Coast against Nigeria in March before going on to score a stunning free-kick in a friendly against Burkina Faso in June.

Diallo will certainly expect to play more minutes in 2021-22, but he faces a lot of competition in the attacking areas, and the imminent arrival of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund will only make it more difficult for him. Hence, a loan spell away from the club will help him gain more playing time and continue his impressive progress.

