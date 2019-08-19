Chelsea 1-1 Leicester City: 5 Talking Points | Premier League 2019/20

Chelsea FC v Leicester City - Premier League

Chelsea faced Leicester City on Sunday at Stamford Bridge as the Blues looked to get their first win under new manager Frank Lampard but were held to a 1-1 draw. For Chelsea, the goal was scored by Mason Mount. For the away side, the only goal was scored by Wilfred Ndidi.

In the first half of the game, Chelsea started stronger as the Blues took an early lead, thanks to a goal from young midfielder Mount. After the opening goal, Leicester City settled into the game and started having more of the ball.

The away side were knocking on Chelsea's door as the first half ended. In the second half of the match, the Foxes dominated the game in the midfield area and pressed with more intensity. They eventually scored an equalizer, thanks to a bullet header from Ndidi.

The last fifteen minutes of the game were very open and the away side got many opportunities to kill the game, but they didn't take any of their chances and the match ended all square. In this piece, we are going to take a look at the five talking points from the game.

#5 Mason Mount stars for the Blues

England U-21 international Mason Mount put in a Man of the Match performance for the Blues. Mount was brilliant on the day as he played in his preferred number 10 position. The young Englishman was involved in almost every attacking move for the Blues and he scored the opening goal on the day.

It was his effective pressing that was the highlight of that goal as he won the ball off Ndidi just in front of the box and put it past Kasper Schmeichel.

Mount displayed his quality against Leicester and if he can be consistent enough, Chelsea and Frank Lampard will have a brilliant player on their hands.

