Messi urges Barcelona to sell €50 million man and replace him with Liverpool star, Manchester United make contact with Barca star and more Premier League transfer news: June 11, 2019

Liverpool should consider Neil Etheridge as Mignolet replacement

Liverpool should sell Mignolet

Former Liverpool star Steve Nicol has claimed that Cardiff City goalkeeper Neil Etheridge would be a good option for Liverpool as the second choice goalkeeper behind Alisson.

He stated that Mignolet has to leave the Reds in order to get regular playing time and that the Reds need a backup who is willing to sit on the bench, wait for his chance and do a good job whenever called up.

“I think this would be a good signing. I think the 69 goals he [Etheridge] let in, he probably had no chance with 55 of them, let’s be honest.

“Mignolet has to go, he has to go and play. You need a back-up who is going to be happy to be there but who is of a certain level that whenever something may happen to Alisson, you’re going to put Etheridge in and he’s going to do a great job.”

Nicol thinks that Etheridge is a consummate professional and while he might not be as good as Alisson, he is solid fundamentally and also good with the ball at his feet. He also added that Etheridge would be a good signing because he is humble and will stay grounded.

“He’s going to be professional. He’s not going to be pulling off spectacular saves but you know what you’re getting. He’s decent with his feet, he does all the basics right.

“I think this is a good signing. He’s 29 years old, he’s been around, he knows what it’s like to be playing at the lower level so his feet will be firmly on the ground.”

