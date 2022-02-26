Productive Adama Traore is now undroppable for Xavi’s Barcelona

Barcelona did some great business during the January transfer window, and the new arrivals have immediately given the team a huge lift.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who arrived on a free transfer from Arsenal, has now scored four goals in his last two games for the La Liga giants. Ferran Torres, who came from Manchester City, has two goals and three assists in seven games. Meanwhile, former player Daniel Alves, who arrived on a free transfer last year, boasts one goal and three assists in five games.

All the aforementioned players have had great starts to their Blaugrana careers. However, one January signing who has particularly hit the ground running is Adama Traore.

The 26-year-old’s loan move from Wolverhampton Wanderers to his former club was questioned by many. However, he has been impressive in every game he has played so far for the Blaugrana.

Adama Traore is a man reborn at the Camp Nou

A common criticism of Adama Traore’s game has always been his lack of productivity up front. He’s fond of doing all the hard work, but then puts in a wayward cross or fails to hit the target.

However, he has been a man reborn at the Camp Nou. Traore has improved his attacking game massively, and has become one of the team’s best creators. He has registered four assists in as many starts for Xavi’s side thus far. That’s the same number of assists he recorded in 71 league games for Wolves in the Premier League.

Traore is currently enjoying his football at Barcelona, having been given the freedom to operate by manager Xavi Hernandez. He has taken his game to another level by improving his goal contributions, and he can only get better.

Adama the provider. Adama Traoré’s game by numbers vs. Napoli:88% pass accuracy40 touches6 touches in opp. box5 duels won5 crosses4 ball recoveries3 take-ons2 chances created2 assistsAdama the provider. Adama Traoré’s game by numbers vs. Napoli: 88% pass accuracy 40 touches 6 touches in opp. box 5 duels won 5 crosses 4 ball recoveries 3 take-ons 2 chances created 2 assists Adama the provider. 🙌 https://t.co/MqNxpNcuLh

“He is giving us a lot” - Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez on Traore

Ousmane Dembele’s contractual situation opened up the chance for Traore to stake a claim for a starting berth on the right flank. Suffice to say, he has made the position his own.

Traore has been impressive for Barcelona, and is currently one of the team’s best performers. His direct style of play has unsettled opposition defenders, allowing his teammates time to also themselves into good positions for crosses.

“He is giving us a lot. He is a mature player. He takes really good positions,” Xavi said of Traore before the Europa League game against Napoli, as quoted by Football Espana.

The Blaugrana manager continued:

“He draws players off their mark to get the ball out to the other wing. He takes people on in one-on-ones, and he understands it well. He is able to make the difference. He is very strong one-on-one. He makes the difference in matches, and I am very happy for him. He is very professional, and he is a great guy.”

Very few envisaged Traore to make such an impact at Barcelona after his arrival. However, the 26-year-old has quietly got the job done, and his form makes him undroppable at the moment.

If Traore continues his fine performances till the end of the season, the Blaugrana could activate the € 30-million’ option to buy’ in his contract.

